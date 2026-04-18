Biju Patnaik’s 29th Death Anniversary Sparks Political Activity in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 18(BNP): The 29th death anniversary of Biju Patnaik witnessed heightened political activity in Odisha, with multiple groups organising events to pay tribute to the iconic leader.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Naveen Patnaik, is observing the day as ‘Prabada Purusha Dibasa’ across all 147 Assembly constituencies in the state. As part of the observance, the party has organised seminars highlighting Biju Patnaik’s role in India’s freedom struggle, discussions on his contribution to the development of modern Odisha, and statewide outreach programmes to commemorate his legacy.

In a parallel development, a group of former BJD leaders has come together under the banner of Odisha Nagarika Mancha to organise a separate large-scale event, indicating evolving political dynamics in the state.

Prominent leaders associated with this initiative include Dilip Ray, Bijoy Mohapatra, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Amar Satpathy, and Pravat Tripathy. These leaders, once influential figures within the BJD, have asserted that Biju Patnaik’s legacy belongs to the people of Odisha as a whole and should not be confined to any single political party.

The parallel programmes underscore a broader political engagement around the legacy of Biju Patnaik, reflecting both reverence for his contributions and the shifting contours of Odisha’s political landscape.