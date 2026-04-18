FSSAI Directs States to Enforce Ban on Calcium Carbide for Fruit Ripening

New Delhi, April 18(BNP): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all states and Union Territories to strictly enforce regulations against the use of prohibited artificial fruit ripening agents.

According to a recent update shared by the authority, states have been instructed to ensure stringent checks and prevent the use of calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits such as mangoes, bananas, and papayas.

FSSAI reiterated that calcium carbide, commonly known as ‘masala’, is banned due to the serious health risks associated with its use. The chemical releases acetylene gas, which may contain harmful impurities and can adversely affect human health.

The regulator has asked state authorities to intensify surveillance, conduct regular inspections, and take strict action against those found violating food safety norms.

FSSAI also emphasized the importance of adopting safe and approved ripening methods, such as ethylene-based techniques, to ensure consumer safety. Consumers have been advised to remain cautious and avoid purchasing fruits that appear artificially ripened.

The move is part of FSSAI’s ongoing efforts to curb unsafe food practices and ensure the availability of safe, quality food across the country.