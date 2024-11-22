Blix-A-Thon second edition at IIT Bombay: Techfest

Mumbai, 22nd November 2024: Blix, India’s leading STEM-focused toy platform, has recently launched the second edition of its flagship event Blix-A-Thon in collaboration with IIT Bombay Techfest 2024. The event combines robotics with creative and problem-solving skills in a dynamic competition, designed to inspire and challenge young minds.

Blix, that also appeared on Shark Tank (season 3), gained huge recognition in STEM learning across the country. It also witnessed amplified reach and success in its first edition of Blix-A-Thon with 100 participants joining the event and this year, it projects to witness an upsurge of 10X participation from young minds.

Elated with the Blix-A-Thon launch announcement, Mr. Abbas Gabajiwala, founder of Blix, said “At Blix, our mission is to empower young innovators to solve real-world challenges through STEM learning. Collaborating with IIT Bombay Techfest is a significant step toward encouraging young minds to push boundaries, explore robotics, and ignite a passion for technology-driven solutions.”

The Blix-A-Thon will be a three-day event to help participants integrate their creativity with robotics to push the boundaries of innovation. It will offer hands-on workshops and intense final battles to spark innovation and technical mastery.

● Day 1: Robotics workshops will cover foundational skills and competition strategies.

● Day 2: Teams will engage in a dedicated model-building session to bring their creative designs to life.

● Day 3: The competition will culminate in an elimination round, where the best robots will face off in the final arena.

The participants will compete for exciting prizes worth INR 1.25 lakhs. Each participant will be provided with a comprehensive robotics kit designed to nurture creativity and technical expertise. Each team will use the kit to build a robot capable of executing tasks in a dynamic arena. The competition focuses on the design, precision, and efficiency of the robots as they navigate through various challenges.

The Blix-A-Thon competition will be divided into two categories – Senior for 14+ years old and Junior for 8 to 14 years old. The top three winning teams will be awarded a Certificate of Excellence from both the senior and junior categories. Additionally, E-Certificates of Participation will be issued to teams scoring above a critical mark.