Prodigy Finance Announces 2024 Winners of the Allan & Gill Gray Foundation African Student Scholarship

Prodigy Finance is thrilled to announce the winners of the Allan & Gill Gray Foundation African Student Scholarship. Three African students have been awarded the scholarship to support their international master’s degree studies starting in Spring 205. Each winner will receive $5,000.

Meet the 2024 Allan Gray African Student Scholarship Recipients

Winner 1: Emmanuella Ayeley Bentum from Ghana

University: University of Colorado Denver, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Program: MA/MPA in Geospatial Sciences and Public Administration

Emmanuella’s academic journey has been driven by her passion for solving public health and environmental issues in Ghana. Her work on the SCORETB project with Afro Global Alliance made her realise the complexity of the health and environment intersection, which led her to create the Sustainable Health and Environment (SHE) organisation.

She hopes her studies in global health and geospatial sciences will enable her to design targeted health interventions and advocate for healthcare equity. The Prodigy Finance scholarship will allow her to focus on her research and establish international partnerships to scale up SHE’s impact in Ghana.

Winner 2: Jane Chidera Ohia from Nigeria

University: University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Program: MS in Informatics with a concentration in Health Informatics

Jane’s love for healthcare informatics has been her guiding light throughout her academic and professional life. Her undergraduate project on digitising patient records shows her commitment to improving healthcare. As a first-generation college student, Jane faced many financial challenges but her resilience and determination never wavered.

The scholarship from Prodigy Finance will assist with her financial needs, so she can focus on her studies and contribute to healthcare innovation. Jane wants to mentor other students in her community and share her experience and knowledge to help others achieve their academic goals.

Winner 3: Oluwasola Esho from Nigeria

University: Florida International University, Chapman Graduate School of Business

Program: Professional MBA-Flex

Oluwasola is driven to create opportunities for women in Nigeria and will be pursuing her MBA at FIU to build a strong foundation for leadership. Inspired by the educational inequality she saw in her community, Oluwasola created the Women for Nations community to advocate for women’s empowerment.

She wants to apply her MBA knowledge to advocate for women’s career development and gender equality in Nigeria’s workforce. With the Prodigy Finance scholarship, Oluwasola can focus on her studies and work towards becoming a leader who will drive change for women in Nigeria.

Sonal Kapoor, the Global Chief Commercial Officer of Prodigy Finance, congratulates the winners, “We are thrilled to support these three amazing individuals. Emmanuella, Jane, and Oluwasola are a testament to the impact of education. We believe this scholarship will help them overcome the obstacles and reach their full potential.”

These three recipients embody the dedication and passion Prodigy Finance seeks to support through its scholarship programs. By awarding these scholarships, Prodigy Finance and the Allan & Gill Gray Foundation are investing in African talent and building a new generation of global changemakers.