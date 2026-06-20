Chief Minister Attends Inauguration of Northeast India’s Largest Organic Spice Processing Plant in Meghalaya

New Delhi, June 20: Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, attended the inauguration of the Organic Spice Processing Plant in Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya, the largest facility of its kind in Northeast India.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Ministers of the Northeastern States, senior government officials, and other distinguished dignitaries.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening the organic agriculture sector in the region by enhancing value addition, improving market access for farmers, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking on the occasion, dignitaries highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering economic growth, generating employment opportunities, and supporting the livelihoods of farming communities across the Northeast.

The establishment of the Organic Spice Processing Plant marks a significant milestone in the region’s efforts to promote organic farming and build a robust value chain for agricultural produce, contributing to sustainable and inclusive development.