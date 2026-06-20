JIS University organises ‘Mridang 2K26’

Kolkata, June 20: JIS University organised Mridang 2K26, its flagship inter-college cultural festival, bringing together students from diverse institutions on a vibrant platform to showcase their talent, creativity, and cultural spirit while fostering collaboration, friendship, and healthy competition.

The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation across a wide spectrum of cultural disciplines, featuring captivating dance performances, soulful musical renditions, engaging theatrical acts, and a variety of creative showcases. The excitement was further amplified by special performances from renowned singer Mausam Mukherjee and the popular band Distorted Chromosome. The grand finale by Fakira Band enthralled the audience and brought the celebrations to a memorable close, while host Pratha Dixit kept the energy and enthusiasm alive throughout the event.

Mridang 2K26 received an overwhelming response from students, faculty members, alumni, and distinguished guests, reinforcing its stature as one of the most anticipated cultural events in the academic calendar. Beyond entertainment, the festival served as a meaningful platform for cultural exchange, self-expression, leadership development, and holistic student growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said,