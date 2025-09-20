Dr. Pawan Kumar Bhoot Honored with CNMS Excellence in Public Service Journalism Award at Modi Mahotsav

New Delhi, September 20, 2025: The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS), in collaboration with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), hosted “Modi Mahotsav” to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The summit, which explored India’s roadmap to 2047, became a platform to highlight not only the Prime Minister’s vision for a developed and inclusive nation but also the outstanding contributions of individuals shaping public life. Among them, Dr. Pawan Kumar Bhoot, Chief Editor of Police Public Press, received the CNMS Excellence in Public Service Journalism Award for his exemplary work in the field of media.

Dr. Bhoot’s recognition is a tribute to his 16-year journey in journalism, marked by fearless reporting, community engagement, and a deep commitment to truth. From his beginnings in Hooghly, West Bengal, where he launched Hooghly Janmat at just 18, to leading Police Public Press into a respected national platform, his career reflects dedication and perseverance. Today, the magazine reaches more than 50,000 readers across eight states, amplifying the voices of ordinary citizens and fostering trust between communities and law enforcement.

One of his most impactful initiatives, “Police Bin Ek Din,” has already seen 116 successful editions across India, serving as a constructive platform for dialogue between the police and the public. Under his leadership, Police Public Press has become a symbol of meaningful communication and public service journalism.

The award ceremony also featured a ceremonial plaque handover attended by prominent leaders, including Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, former Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, CNMS Chairman Prof. Jasim Mohammad, and author Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmad.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, remarking, “Finding a leader like Narendra Modi is not just difficult, it’s next to impossible. Long before 2047, India will become a great, developed nation.”

In the closing session, Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmad described PM Modi as a global statesman and role model whose governance has empowered citizens and strengthened India’s democratic spirit. Other speakers, including Prof. Jasim Mohammad, Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Prof. Tankeshwar Kumar, and Dr. Basant Goel, highlighted the role of education, culture, health, and sustainability in shaping India’s future. CNMS Chairman Prof. Jasim Mohammad called the birthday celebration a “festival of ideas and inspiration” and pledged to initiate more programs to foster intellectual and cultural engagement for a united India.

For Dr. Bhoot, the award marks another milestone in his mission to pursue journalism not only as a profession but as a public service dedicated to truth, empowerment, and national progress. His journey continues to inspire the next generation of journalists, reminding us that information, when guided by integrity, has the power to transform societies and strengthen democracy.