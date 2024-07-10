EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s leading online travel tech platforms, announces the opening of its first franchise store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is the 17th store the company has unveiled under its flagship program, EaseMyTrip Franchise. The new outlet launch marks a milestone in the brand’s expansion journey as it aims to tap offline customers through its strong network of retail stores.

The new store is situated in the prime location of Titanium City Center Mall, 100 Feet Road. It offers a plethora of services, from flight and hotel reservations to bus and railway tickets. It also provides tailored packages for luxurious vacations, cruises, and group travel, along with visa-related assistance. With its inviting atmosphere and vibrant interiors, the store’s ambience resonates with the brand identity and color palette. The new outlet effectively displays EaseMyTrip’s core ethos of customer centricity and provides them with high-end services catering to their evolving needs.

Mr Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We aim to solidify our position and reputation in the Indian market with our flagship program, EaseMyTrip Franchise. The latest outlet launch in Ahmedabad is part of our larger vision to expand our footprint nationwide and provide our invaluable customers with exceptional offerings. After establishing a strong foothold in the online space, we are committed to bridging the market gaps with our offline stores and are putting our best foot forward to ensure our customers’ demands and needs are effectively catered to.”

EaseMyTrip Franchise was launched last year with the vision of establishing a strong network of retail stores pan-India. Aiming to reach the 100-store mark by FY25, the brand has already launched 16 stores, the most recent one being in Bhopal.