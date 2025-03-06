Eastman Auto and Power Ltd. celebrates National Safety Week 2025

New Delhi, 6th March 2025: Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., a leading provider of power solutions, today announced the commencement of its annual activities to promote the National Safety Week, to be held from March 4th to 10th, 2025, across all of its manufacturing plants. This year’s Safety Week aligns with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ highlighting Eastman’s commitment to creating a safe and productive work environment as a cornerstone of national progress.

“At Eastman, safety is more than a priority; it’s a core value deeply ingrained in our work ethic,” said Mr. Shekhar Singal, Managing Director of Eastman Auto & Power Ltd. “National Safety Week provides a valuable opportunity to reinforce our commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment for all our employees, which is essential for achieving our business objectives and contributing to a more productive and prosperous nation – a ‘Viksit Bharat’. By empowering our employees with the knowledge, skills, and resources to prioritize safety, we foster a more productive, innovative, and thriving work environment where everyone can contribute their best, free from harm.”

The company believes that a strong safety culture is essential for sustainable growth and progress. By prioritizing safety and well-being, Eastman aims to empower its workforce, reduce workplace incidents, and contribute to a more productive and prosperous nation.

Throughout the week, Eastman’s manufacturing facilities will host a series of engaging activities designed to promote safety awareness and best practices. These include:

Safety Awareness Programs: Educational sessions and workshops to equip employees with the knowledge and skills to identify potential workplace hazards and implement best safety practices.

Employee Engagement Activities: Interactive events and competitions to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for safety among all employees, encouraging active participation and reinforcement of safety principles.

Motivational Activities: Events inspiring a proactive approach to safety and reinforcing the importance of safe behaviours in all aspects of work.

Safety Slogan Contest: A competition for employees to showcase their understanding of safety in a creative manner.

Safety Pledge: A renewed commitment from all employees to uphold the highest safety standards in the workplace.

Awards: Recognition and awards will be presented to employees who demonstrate exemplary safety behaviour and contribute to a positive safety culture.

Celebrating Safety Week allows Eastman to strengthen its commitment to cultivating a workplace where every employee can thrive, empowered to contribute their best and reach their full potential. Eastman Auto & Power Ltd. is dedicated to creating a culture of safety through continuous improvement, employee empowerment, and adherence to the highest safety standards. The company believes that by prioritizing safety, it can contribute to a more productive, sustainable, and prosperous future for all.