Turkish Airlines to Launch New Flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s Capital, from Istanbul

Bengaluru, 6 March 2025: Turkish Airlines will commence flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on December 10, 2025. With this new destination, Cambodia will become the 7th country served by flag carrier in Southeast Asia and Phnom Penh will be the 11th city in the region.

Set to improve trade relations between Türkiye and Cambodia and contribute to the growing economy of the new destination of the flag carrier, the Phnom Penh flights will expand global airline’s Far East network to 20 cities and 21 airports. This new route will offer Turkish Airlines’ guests easier access to one of the key destinations in the region and showcase once more the unparalleled connectivity flag carrier offers as the only European carrier flying to this destination.

The flag carrier will operate flights to Phnom Penh via Bangkok. Scheduled three times a week, flights will depart from Istanbul to Phnom Penh on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while flights from Phnom Penh to Istanbul will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.