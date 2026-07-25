Education Key to Transformation, Says President Murmu

July 25: President Droupadi Murmu said education has been the most transformative force in her life, as she received an Honorary Doctorate from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies during her visit to Romania.

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Accepting the prestigious honour, President Murmu described it as a reflection of the deep and enduring friendship between the people of India and Romania. She expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the important role of education in shaping individuals, societies and nations.

The President encouraged the Bucharest University of Economic Studies and other Romanian educational institutions to further strengthen academic cooperation with India through joint research programmes, faculty exchanges and student mobility initiatives.

She emphasised that greater collaboration in the field of education can build stronger connections between the two countries and create new opportunities for young learners, researchers and academic communities.

President Murmu’s remarks highlighted the shared commitment of India and Romania towards expanding knowledge partnerships and promoting greater understanding through education.