India Celebrates Jhandu Kumar’s Para Powerlifting Success at CWG 2026

New Delhi, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar for his remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026, praising his determination and calling his bronze medal-winning effort a “spectacular performance”.

PM Modi highlighted Jhandu Kumar’s dedication, discipline and perseverance, saying that the achievement reflects the courage and commitment of India’s para-athletes who continue to excel on the international stage.

The bronze medal win has added another proud moment to India’s Commonwealth Games campaign and showcased the growing potential of the country’s para-sports community.

Appreciating the athlete’s success, the Prime Minister said such achievements inspire countless young sportspersons to pursue their dreams and contribute to India’s sporting excellence.

Jhandu Kumar’s performance has drawn appreciation from the sporting fraternity, with fans and officials celebrating his achievement as a symbol of hard work, resilience and the spirit of never giving up.