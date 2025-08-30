From Fields to Fuel: India’s Corn Revolution Takes Root at 5th International Climate Summit organized by PHDCCI

New Delhi, August 30, 2025: At the 5th International Climate Summit (ICS 2025), organized by PHDCCI. It was on something far more ordinary- CORN. Yet, as leaders from India and across the world shared their vision, it became clear that this everyday grain could carry the weight of a nation’s dreams.

In his Inaugural Address, Union Minister Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India said that climate change is an important subject for human community. He further highlighted that the society’s three important pillars are Ethics, Economy and Ecology & Environment. Ecology & Environment are very important and because of air pollution, we all are facing health issues. He further apprised that 40% per cent of India’s pollution comes from the transport sector. He further mentioned that biofuels can reduce country massive fossil fuel imports and tackle air pollution. Our farmers can change this by turning agriculture into energy, through biofuels like ethanol. He also heighted that ethanol boost has helped the corn farmers to earn better price for their produce and mentioned that farmers will not just grow food but also fuel for aviation, construction, equipment and vehicles.

He pointed to the transformation already unfolding. Just a few years ago, corn farmers were struggling to sell their produce. Prices were low, incomes were uncertain. Today, because corn is being converted into ethanol, farmers are earning more. Incomes in rural areas have grown by nearly ₹50,000 crore.

Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI in his Welcome Address apprised that over the years, the International Climate Summit has evolved into a powerful annual platform for advancing India’s climate and energy agenda. He mentioned that bioenergy plays a vital role in India’s transition towards a sustainable energy future as it reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels by providing renewable, domestic, and decentralized sources of energy.

Also, Global perspectives reinforced India’s commitment. Mr. Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, Global Director, Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Forestry, IFC (World Bank Group), emphasized that unlocking private sector in energy transition is the need of the hour. He further mentioned that bio-economy transitions are not just about climate action but also about job creation, prosperity, and community empowerment.

Dr. Sadesh Sookraj, Global Decarbonization Advisor, IFC Washington, highlighted the role of corn in enabling a circular economy from water positivity to bio-fertilizer generation, reducing both greenhouse emissions and fertilizer imports.

Adding to the dialogue, Mr. Femi Akinrebiyo, Global Manager Circular & Agriculture Economy, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington, described corn as a “cornerstone for a new industrial revolution,” with potential applications ranging from ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel to bioplastics and Green Hydrogen. He mentioned that reducing carbon footprints is important to achieve the net zero target and further apprised about, green jobs, rural transformation for global competitiveness, inclusivity and green growth.

Dr. J.P. Gupta, Chair-Environment & Climate Change Committee, PHDCCI, in his Keynote Address apprised the participants that India is witnessing Corn Revolution which will lead to food security, energy security and decarbonisation. Ethanol is emerging as the most preferred pathway not only for energy security but also for the production of chemicals. He mentioned that India can be self-reliant in energy sector by producing ethanol from dent corn.

Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI, emphasized that mixing bioenergy to energy basket is the right solution. He mentioned that real change requires support from all stakeholders including the government, industry, and individuals to see transformation in the renewable energy sector. Industies should not take it as a cost but as an investment.

The Inaugural Session was followed by Plenary Session in which eminent dignitaries including Ms. Padma Jaiswal, IAS, Secretary, Union Territory of Puducherry, Mr. Om Pathak, Chairman, DPSG Society, Dr. H.S. Jat, Director, IIMR, Dr. SSV Ramakumar, CTO & EVP, AM Green, Mr. Ravi Gupta, Chief General Manager (Alternative Energy) at Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Ms. Becky Thomas, Director, Dr. Bansi Dhar Institute (Gurugram), Mr. Rajaram Pangavhane (Patil), Founder President, Brahma Valley Group of Institutions, Nashik, Mr. Kamal Goel, Managing Director & CEO, Priserve Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. gave their views in the Summit.

The Plenary Session was followed by thought provoking technical sessions which focused on the role of corn in advancing the global bio-economy. The topics covered were Corn Revolution, Seed & Supply Chain, 2G Ethanol, Ethylene, SAF, Bioplastics, Hydrogen, E-Methanol & Process Safety and Lifestyle for Environment / Decarbonisation Carbon Economy / Skill Development/ Financing which were addressed by experts from the Government Institutions, Research Institutions, Industry among others. The Technical Sessions were chaired and convened by senior dignitaries including Mr. Mahendra Rustagi, Co-Chair, Environment & Climate Change Committee, PHDCCI, Mr. Vijay Sardana, Techno-Legal Expert & Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Dr. J S Sharma, Co-Chair, Environment & Climate Change Committee, PHDCCI, Dr. R. K. Malhotra, President, Hydrogen Association of India and Mr. Umesh Sahdev, Co-Chair, Environment & Climate Change Committee, PHDCCI.

The Summit was supported by the Ministries including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Jal Shakti. The Country Partner was New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Japan. The Summit was also supported by HMEL, Brahma Valley Group of Institutions, Priserve, BASF, Dr. Bansi Dhar Institute (Gurugram), Indian Oil, Kajaria, Nayara Energy, Paramount Wires & Cables, Petron Scientech Inc., ONGC, EIL, HPCL, LDC, LIC, Marble City, Sheela Foam, UP Distillers’ Association, KENT. The Knowledge Partners of the Summit were IIMR, evvolv.ai, Greenstat, Green Hydrogen Energy Services, Getsun Power, Hydrogenium Resources, Hydrogen Association of India and Technip Energies and the Media Partners were The Statesman and NewsX.