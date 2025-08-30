ASCI and IIA Delhi Chapter Host Conference on Apprenticeship in Food Processing and Agriculture Sector

New Delhi, 30th August 2025: The Agriculture Sector Skill Council of India (ASCI), in collaboration with the Indian Industries Association (IIA) Delhi Chapter, and supported by NSDC and FICSI, organized a conference on “Strengthening Skills through Apprenticeship in Food Processing Industry & Agriculture Sector” at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi.

The programme opened with IIA’s unique “Jal Sanrakshan Sankalp Ceremony”, where dignitaries pledged their commitment to water conservation.

Dr. Mamtamayi Priyadarshini, State Chairperson, IIA Delhi Chapter, welcomed the participants and emphasized the need to build strong skill ecosystems for agriculture and food processing.

Shri Deepak Kumar Bajaj, General Secretary, IIA, underlined the importance of apprenticeships for food and agro-based MSMEs, calling them essential for strengthening grassroots industries.

Dr. Lakshmikant Pandey, CEC Member, IIA, encouraged agri-entrepreneurship as a tool for rural empowerment, while Dr. Satender Arya, CEO, ASCI, highlighted ASCI’s achievements in building skilled manpower and shared the council’s roadmap.

The conference featured technical sessions on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) by NSDC experts Ms. Arati Nandi and Ms. Srijita Dutta, milestones in apprenticeship by Ms. Puspita Rana (FICSI) and Col. P.S. Gupta (ASCI), and industry success stories by Mr. Vinay Mathur (Zepto) and Mr. Amanraj (Rebel Foods).

The event drew participation from IIA members across chapters and more than 40 MSME representatives from the agriculture and food processing sectors.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Dr. Mamtamayi Priyadarshini said, “This conference has been an important platform to deliberate on how apprenticeship can bridge the skill gap of India’s youth, empower MSMEs, and drive sustainable growth.”

The programme concluded with the National Anthem.

–