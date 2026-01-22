From Vision to Venture: Priya Suri Launches The Chattarpur Extraordinaire to Inspire Women Entrepreneurs

#A newsletter capturing how women-led enterprises are shaping India’s economy, unveiled by Mrs. Mani Suri, First Lady of the DAV Society, which runs over 1,000 educational institutions.

New Delhi, Jan 22: In a resolute recognition of women’s role in the local economy, The Chattarpur Extraordinaire was unveiled this week by Priya Suri in the presence of Mani Suri, First Lady of the DAV Society that runs more than 1000 Educational Institutions. The newsletter brings into focus the journeys of women entrepreneurs who have steadily shaped businesses and livelihoods across Chattarpur.

The Chattarpur Extraordinaire documents the lived realities of women whose professional pursuits unfold alongside family responsibilities and deep community ties. Their stories are defined not by spectacle, but by continuity—of enterprises built patiently, ambition sustained over time, and leadership exercised with quiet assurance in spaces where women’s work often remains under-acknowledged.

Rather than defining success through singular milestones, The Chattarpur Extraordinaire presents entrepreneurship as an ongoing practice rooted in values, identity, and long-term purpose. The narratives reflect determination built over years—businesses grown incrementally, confidence earned through resilience, and authority assumed without fanfare.

In addition to profiling women-led enterprises, the newsletter will also carry local Chattarpur news and community updates, creating a platform that connects entrepreneurship with neighbourhood developments, shared concerns, and everyday life in the area.

The newsletter was launched at an intimate gathering of women entrepreneurs, and professionals from Chattarpur. Women from diverse professional backgrounds came together, underscoring the collective ethos that lies at the heart of the publication.

Addressing the gathering, Priya Suri said “Women don’t rise alone. They rise together”. She emphasised the importance of community and shared strength among women, stating that no woman is meant to walk her journey alone. She acknowledged the support of the women in her life—particularly her mother-in-law—as central to her personal and professional growth, noting that such encouragement has played a key role in shaping the Chattarpur women’s network into a closely knit community built on trust, integrity, and mutual support.

Speaking on the occasion, Mani Suri, First Lady of the DAV Society, said initiatives like The Chattarpur Extraordinaire play an important role in strengthening local networks, adding that communities rooted in shared purpose and values create spaces where women can support one another, learn together, and grow with confidence.

Echoing these views, Meeta Gutgutia, Co-founder-Director of Ferns N Petals, said “I am proud to be part of the Chattarpur women’s community. I have always believed in the transformative power of women—not only within the home, but as leaders in enterprise and society,”

The gathering also saw the presence of women entrepreneurs and professionals such as Ridhhima Bahl of Veeba Sauces, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta of Isaac Luxe, Mamta Gupta of Zariin Jewellery, fashion stylist Nidhi Oberoi, Anika Kalha and Disha Batra from the Delhi Art Community, Shama Soni of the Ashwika Foundation, and Jaya Ahuja of Ahuja Furnishers, reflecting the diversity of sectors and voices shaping the locality’s women-led ecosystem.

Beyond individual profiles, the newsletter reflects a broader shift within the economy—where women-led enterprises are increasingly integral to everyday community life rather than viewed as exceptions. More than a commemorative initiative, The Chattarpur Extraordinaire affirms women’s work as foundational to local enterprise, offering a grounded portrait of entrepreneurship shaped by place, persistence, and belonging.