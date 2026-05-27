From Classroom to Courtroom: Edson Hernandes Soares on Reimagining Brazilian Legal Education and OAB Preparation

Edson Hernandes Soares, a Brazilian lawyer and educator with over two decades of experience, is at the forefront of discussions challenging the traditional frameworks of legal education in our smartphone-dominant era.

Specializing in public procurement and administrative law, Soares divides his time between leading his São Paulo-based law firm, Edson Hernandes Soares Sociedade de Advogados, and dedicating himself to nurturing future legal professionals as a professor of Administrative Law and coordinator of preparatory courses for the highly competitive Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) exam.

His academic foundation includes a bachelor’s degree in law and a postgraduate degree in Economic Administrative Law from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, offering a critical assessment of current legal training programs and outlines a vision for their much-needed evolution.

Addressing Deficiencies in Legal Education

According to Soares, Brazilian legal education programs are hampered by an “outdated model, which is sometimes disconnected from the demands of the current market.” He explains that a significant gap exists in providing students with “real-world practice and experience, technology and innovation, critical thinking, and ethics,” all of which fundamentally impact their preparation for the job market.

His decision to specialize in Administrative Law stemmed from this very observation. “When I graduated, this area was little explored, and few professionals were able to address the subject in a clear and objective way,” Soares explains. This niche led him to expertise, eventually receiving invitations to teach, where he quickly distinguished himself by contributing to the success of numerous students in passing the OAB exam.

The Path to OAB Success

For aspiring lawyers, Soares emphasizes that preparation for the OAB exam is not a last-minute endeavor but a continuous process beginning in the first year of college. “Studying seriously and thoroughly contributes to obtaining approval as soon as the student becomes a graduate,” he advises.

Crucial elements include participation in internships and legal practice in Special Courts, particularly for honing skills in preparing procedural documents. Furthermore, students require “a plan focused on doctrinal study, statutory law, and solving previous questions, reviewing the subjects with the greatest weight in the exam.”

Sharing his knowledge, Soares employs a deliberate teaching approach. He recommends comprehensive books and provides structured topics to guide students. “During classes, I strive to explain concepts at a deliberate pace so that students can take notes on the key points being discussed,” he states, ensuring thorough comprehension.

Envisioning the Future of Legal Education

Looking ahead, Soares envisions a transformative shift in Brazilian legal education. He believes it is “moving toward a balanced model, one that combines a strong theoretical foundation with intensive practical legal training.” This evolution, he posits, will be driven by “technology, internationalization, and the need to cultivate critical-thinking professionals,” said Soares, “thereby moving beyond the existing traditional model.”

Addressing the contemporary challenge posed by artificial intelligence and its potential for academic dishonesty, Soares confirms that law schools are actively countering such risks.

“Students are instructed to turn off their mobile phones and smartwatches; they are permitted to consult only the unannotated text of the law,” he explains. “Non-compliance results in appropriate administrative sanctions.”

Beyond his significant contributions to legal education, Soares continues to advance his professional practice. With a robust client portfolio comprising major Brazilian companies involved in public procurement, his long-term goal is to leverage the internationalization of law to assist foreign companies in navigating Brazil’s public bidding procedures.

Soares stands as a testament to the power of dedication in the legal field, not only through his successful practice but also through his unwavering commitment to shaping a more practical, ethical, and forward-thinking generation of legal professionals in Brazil. His insights underscore the critical need for an educational paradigm shift to meet the complexities of the modern legal landscape.

For more information, visit his website at soaresadvogados.com.br.