Fruit Prices Soar as Odisha Markets Gear Up for Savitri Brata

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (BNP): Markets across Odisha, especially in Bhubaneswar, witnessed heavy rush and festive activity ahead of the upcoming ‘Savitri Brata’, one of the most significant festivals observed by married Hindu women in the state.

Fruit markets and puja item shops remained crowded throughout the day as families rushed to purchase essential items for the occasion. However, soaring prices of fruits and other ritual materials have become a major concern for consumers this year.

Vendors reported a sharp increase in demand for seasonal fruits, coconuts, mangoes, bananas and other puja essentials, leading to a steep rise in prices. Many customers expressed worry over the growing expenses associated with the festival celebrations.

Despite the price rise, enthusiasm among devotees remained high, with markets wearing a festive look ahead of the traditional observance of Savitri Brata.