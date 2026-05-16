Rupee Breaches 96-Mark for First Time, Hits Historic Low Against Dollar

Mumbai, May 15 (BNP): The Indian Rupee plunged to a historic low on Friday, breaching the 96-mark for the first time against the US Dollar amid rising crude oil prices, a stronger American currency and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The domestic currency touched an all-time low of 96.14 during intra-day trade in the interbank foreign exchange market, falling 50 paise from its previous close of 95.64 on Thursday. The rupee had opened at 95.86 before slipping further during the trading session.

Forex traders attributed the sharp decline to growing global uncertainty, particularly the intensifying Iran-Israel conflict and concerns over possible disruptions in crude oil supply through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Market experts said investors are increasingly moving towards the US Dollar as a safe-haven asset amid fears of geopolitical instability and volatile energy prices. Rising crude oil costs have also added pressure on the Indian currency, as India remains heavily dependent on oil imports.

According to analysts, the rupee has emerged as one of the worst-performing Asian currencies this year, registering a decline of over six per cent so far in 2026.

Financial observers warned that a prolonged weakness in the rupee could increase import costs, fuel inflationary pressure and impact domestic fuel prices in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to closely monitor the foreign exchange market to maintain stability.