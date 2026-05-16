Odisha Set for Railway Infrastructure Boost with Rs 90,000 Crore Projects

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (BNP): Odisha is set to witness a major transformation in its railway infrastructure with projects worth nearly Rs 90,000 crore currently under implementation across the state, aimed at improving connectivity, boosting industrial growth and strengthening passenger and freight transportation.

The ambitious railway expansion and modernization initiatives include new rail lines, doubling and third-line projects, station redevelopment, electrification works and freight corridor development. The projects are expected to significantly enhance rail connectivity between mineral-rich regions, industrial hubs, ports and major cities.

Officials said the large-scale investment reflects the Centre’s focus on strengthening Odisha’s transport infrastructure and supporting the state’s rapidly growing industrial and economic activities. Several ongoing projects are also aimed at reducing travel time, improving operational efficiency and increasing freight handling capacity.

The railway development plans are expected to generate employment opportunities and provide a major boost to trade, tourism and regional development across Odisha. Authorities stated that multiple projects are progressing at a fast pace, with priority being given to strategic and high-traffic routes.

The modernization drive will also include upgraded passenger amenities, redevelopment of key railway stations and improved safety measures under Indian Railways’ long-term infrastructure expansion strategy.