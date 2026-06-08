FSSAI Directs Food Business Operators to Stop Using Newspapers for Packing Food

New Delhi, June 8: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) across the country to immediately discontinue the use of newspapers for packing, wrapping, and serving food items, citing serious health and safety concerns.

The food safety regulator has reiterated that newspapers are not suitable for direct contact with food as the printing ink used in newspapers may contain harmful chemicals, pigments, and contaminants that can migrate into food and pose health risks to consumers.

According to FSSAI, the use of newspapers for packaging hot, oily, or moist food products increases the likelihood of contamination. Chemicals present in printing inks, including heavy metals and other hazardous substances, can adversely affect human health when ingested over time.

The authority has advised food vendors, restaurants, street food operators, and other food businesses to use only food-grade packaging materials that comply with prescribed safety standards. FSSAI has also urged consumers to remain vigilant and avoid purchasing food items wrapped in newspapers.

The directive forms part of the regulator’s ongoing efforts to strengthen food safety standards and promote hygienic food handling practices across the country. Food businesses found violating the guidelines may face regulatory action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The move is expected to improve consumer safety and encourage the adoption of safer and more hygienic food packaging practices nationwide.