Ama Bus Hits Scooty Rider Near Rama Devi University; Victim Critical, Driver Flees Spot

Bhubaneswar, June 8 (UDN): Yet another road accident involving an Ama Bus was reported in Bhubaneswar on Monday, raising fresh concerns over road safety and the operation of public transport vehicles in the state capital.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Rama Devi University when an Ama Bus allegedly hit a scooty rider from behind while both vehicles were travelling along the same stretch of road. The impact of the collision left the rider critically injured and lying in a pool of blood on the roadside.

Passersby and local residents immediately rushed to the victim’s aid and shifted him to Capital Hospital for treatment. While the exact extent of his injuries is yet to be officially confirmed, sources said the rider sustained serious injuries and remains under medical care.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with residents and commuters gathering at the accident site soon after the mishap. Traffic movement was briefly disrupted as people demanded strict action against those responsible.

Adding to the outrage, the Ama Bus driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police were informed and have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to trace the driver and ascertain the circumstances that led to the collision.

The latest mishap has once again brought road safety concerns to the forefront, particularly regarding the operation of public transport vehicles in Bhubaneswar. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.