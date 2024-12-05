Godrej Yummiez Reveals Insights on India’s Snacking Trends with Frozen Snack Report 2024

Mumbai, December 5th, 2024: Godrej Yummiez, the ready-to-cook brand by Godrej Foods Ltd., launched India’s Frozen Snack Report, decoding how India snacks. Building on the inaugural report’s five pillars—Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease, and Mood Uplifter—STTEM 2.0 dives deeper into the perceptions, myths, and realities shaping the world of frozen snacks in India today. The report was launched, amongst the crème de la crème of the culinary world, at the recently concluded India Food and Beverages Award 2024, organized by the Food Bloggers Association of India (FBAI)held in Goa.

The latest research, conducted by YouGov, revealed, 57% of Indians now believe that frozen snacks are safe for consumption, with extensive input from healthcare professionals backing this finding. Based on an online survey of 2,004 respondents, the study ensured balanced representation across genders, age groups, marital status, and socio-economic classes using a quota-based sampling approach. By highlighting the safety standards maintained by regulated manufacturers. STTEM 2.0 upholds frozen snacks as a safe and convenient option that’s compatible with modern lifestyles.

Commenting on the launch, Abhay Parnerkar, CEO, Godrej Foods Ltd, stated, “As the frozen snacks category continues to grow in India, the STTEM 2.0 report plays a crucial role in deepening our understanding of consumer preferences and perceptions. By gaining insights into what customers are feeling, what they think, and how aware they are of our products, we can continuously improve our offerings. This report helps us better align with consumer needs and expectations, driving a shift in perception that not only benefits the industry but also strengthens Godrej Foods’ position in the market, fostering greater trust and increasing demand for our frozen snack range.”

Changing Lifestyles & Festivals Influencing Growing Acceptance of Frozen Snacks

The study reveals the versatility of frozen snacks in Indian households. From a quick bite between meals to a full meal solution, over 53% of Indians incorporate frozen snacks into their daily diets. This growing trend reflects the diversity of snacking occasions in India, as consumers seek convenient and tasty options to suit their busy lifestyles.

There is a snack for every moment and there is moment for every snack; From the grand celebrations of Diwali and Eid to the quiet comfort of a personal binge-watching session, STTEM 2.0 uncovers the diverse occasions that drive snack consumption. Together, these insights reveal how specific events across demographics are driving a growing acceptance and integration of frozen snacks into India’s modern culinary landscape.

The key Consumer highlights across five pillars (STTEM) are as below:

SAFETY:

67% Indians consume Frozen Snacks because it is made by trusted brands

57% of Indians believe that Frozen Snacks are safe for consumption

35% Indians would like manufacturing brands to talk about the fact that frozen snacks are preservative- free

TECHNOLOGY:

72% Indians prefer frozen snacks because it can be easily heated or microwaved as against frying.

51% of Indians have at least heard or read about IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) Method – a very crucial technology used to safeguard the quality of frozen snack foods

TASTE:

51% Indians believe that Frozen Snacks are very tasty and delicious

44% Indians believe that Frozen Snacks offer restaurant-like taste

EASE:

69% believe that Frozen Snacks have led to a reduction in the dependency on housekeepers

71% Indians believe that men have taken to cooking because of the convenience offered by Frozen Snacks

59% parents believe that Frozen Snacks are a convenient fix for hungry children

34% believe it is a cheaper alternative due to rising food prices/inflation

33% believe it is made by trusted brands

MOOD UPLIFTER:

An average of 67% Indians consume Frozen Snacks depending on their mood or emotional state

41% believe that today’s Indian households have reasons to celebrate at home