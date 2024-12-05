Rajoo Engineers Ltd Elevates Precision with Advanced Coordinate Measuring Machine Installation

Rajkot, 05th December 2024: Rajoo Engineers Limited, a global leader in plastic extrusion machinery manufacturing, has made a significant leap in precision and quality control with the installation of a state-of-the-art Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM). This strategic addition marks a transformative step in the company’s commitment to technological excellence.

Located at Rajoo’s manufacturing facility, the newly installed MACH-V9106 CMM, sourced from renowned global technology leader Mitutoyo Japan, represents a major investment in enhancing the accuracy and consistency of Rajoo Engineers’ manufacturing setup. This advanced machine ensures that every product meets the highest quality standards, further solidifying the company’s reputation for reliability and innovation.

With its detailed measuring capabilities, high-speed drive, and scanning accuracy, the MACH-V9106 can measure various components weighing up to 2500 kg. Additionally, its advanced thermal compensation technology guarantees reliable measurements across a wide temperature range, critical for diverse manufacturing applications.

“Integrating the MACH-V9106 into our operations underscores our commitment to adopting advanced technologies that redefine industry benchmarks. This advancement is a pivotal part of our modernization journey, aligning with our mission to deliver superior engineering solutions to our global clients,” said Mr. Utsav Doshi, Jt. Managing Director of Rajoo Engineers Ltd.

As a recognized leader in its field, Rajoo Engineers Ltd has consistently embraced technological advancements to remain competitive in an evolving industry. This new addition reinforces Rajoo’s dedication to quality but also strengthens its ability to meet modern engineering demands.

With this development, Rajoo demonstrates how innovation and a steadfast commitment to quality can drive success and growth, ensuring its position as a trusted name in the engineering sector.