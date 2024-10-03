GoodHomes and Eternia Windows Future Frames unite vision and design in the Bengaluru Edition

Bengaluru, 3rd October 2024: GoodHomes, India’s premier residential design and innovation platform, in partnership with Eternia Windows, a division of Hindalco, is excited to present the Bengaluru edition of the Future Frames campaign, following its successful launch in Delhi. The multi-city event series will continue to promote innovation and collaboration among architects, designers, and artists.

As the second installment in the four-part series, the Bengaluru edition of the Future Frames serves as a platform for creative minds to merge art and design while fostering strong connections within the AID (Architecture and Interior Design) community. The series will also expand to Hyderabad and Mumbai in the coming months. The event was attended by Naresh V Narasimhan, Sunitha Kondur, Santosh Belani, Nita Kembhavi, Aditi Pai, Dinesh Verma amongst others.

The event featured an inspiring workshop led by renowned artist Namrata Baruah. As a full-time potter and entrepreneur, Namrata guided attendees through a creative experience focused on the art of restful living; a concept that resonates with the Garden City. Known for her expertise in creating durable, handcrafted ceramics, her workshop was a fitting highlight of an evening dedicated to artistic exploration and innovation.

As the evening unfolded, attendees had the opportunity to hear from Nehal Bazari, Head of Marketing at Eternia Windows. She offered valuable insights into Eternia’s dedication to seamlessly merging style with functionality and emphasized the importance of this initiative in strengthening connections within the design community. Avril Noel D’souza, Managing Editor, GoodHomes and Home and Design TRENDS, addressed the guests, expressing GoodHomes’ dedication to celebrating creativity and fostering relationships in the design world. She conveyed excitement for how Future Frames will influence future innovations as the series continues across other cities.