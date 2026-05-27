HyFun Foods Celebrates International Burger Day with AI-Generated Patty Campaign

Mumbai, 28th May 27: This International Burger Day, HyFun Foods is turning the spotlight on the one ingredient that truly makes every burger memorable the patty. As part of its week-long “The Hero of the Burger – The Patty” digital initiative, the brand has launched a high-energy AI-powered film that blends humour, nostalgia, and innovative storytelling to reimagine a dramatic “burger hero audition,” where classic burger ingredients compete for the title of “The Hero of the Burger.”

Conceptualised as a quirky cinematic showdown, the campaign opens with burger staples like buns, cheese, lettuce, and sauces passionately pitching themselves as the most essential part of the burger experience. Just when the competition seems intense, the HyFun Burger Patty makes a dramatic hero-style entry, instantly stealing the show with its healthy dose of veggies, crispy texture, juicy bite, and signature flavour.

Designed in an engaging AI-generated visual format, the campaign taps into contemporary digital storytelling trends while keeping food and flavour at the centre of the narrative. Through witty dialogues, exaggerated character personalities, and mass-entertainment style treatment, the film celebrates the growing burger culture among Indian consumers especially younger audiences seeking fun, convenience, and indulgent snacking experiences.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Kamlesh Karamchandani, Group Executive Director at HyFun Foods noted,

“Everybody remembers a great burger, but what they’re really remembering is the patty. It’s the heart of the burger experience, the flavour, the texture, the satisfaction. With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the patty in a way that feels entertaining, culturally relevant and native to today’s digital-first audience. Using AI allowed us to bring a larger-than-life personality to everyday burger ingredients and create something that people would genuinely enjoy watching and sharing.”

The campaign further reinforces HyFun Foods’ positioning as a leading innovator in India’s rapidly growing frozen and value-added food segment. Known for combining quality ingredients with convenience-led offerings, the brand continues to engage consumers through culturally resonant and trend-driven campaigns.

The digital film will be amplified across Instagram and other social media platforms as part of the brand’s International Burger Day celebrations.

With burger continuing to emerge as one of the most popular quick-service and at-home indulgence categories globally, the campaign aims to connect with audiences through humour, relatability, and a shared love for great burgers.