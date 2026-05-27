India to Host Asian Indoor Championships 2027 and Asian Relays 2028

May 27: India has been awarded the hosting rights for the Asian Indoor Championships 2027 and the Asian Relays 2028, marking a significant boost for the country’s growing stature in international athletics.

The decision reflects increasing global confidence in India’s sporting infrastructure and its ability to successfully organise major international events.

Sports officials said hosting the two continental events is expected to provide Indian athletes with greater exposure to high-level competition while also strengthening the country’s athletics ecosystem.

The championships are likely to attract top athletes from across Asia, offering a major platform for competition, talent development, and regional sporting collaboration.

Experts believe the events will further support India’s long-term efforts to promote athletics, expand sports infrastructure, and enhance its profile as a destination for international sporting tournaments.

The announcement is also expected to generate momentum for grassroots sports development and encourage greater public engagement with athletics in the years ahead.