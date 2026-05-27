Schneider Electric strengthens smart building and home automation ecosystem with Samsung SmartThings integration

Paris (France), May 26: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced that its SpaceLogic KNX solution can now be integrated with Samsung SmartThings for residential settings and SmartThings Pro* for enterprise-scale buildings and multi-site operations.

Samsung has streamlined its certification process, enabling Schneider Electric to rapidly bring its full SpaceLogic KNX portfolio into the SmartThings ecosystem. As a result, Schneider Electric is expanding the range of connected devices available to homeowners and facility managers through a single platform.

The integration enables users to monitor and control SpaceLogic KNX devices through the SmartThings ecosystem, providing a single interface to manage building functions such as lighting, blinds, temperature control, sensors, and energy systems. This empowers users to optimize energy consumption across residential and commercial environments, enabling them to reduce buildings’ carbon footprint through smart automation.

“Interoperability has become increasingly important in both residential and commercial environments, where customers expect connected systems to work together seamlessly,” said Laurent Roussel, SVP Commercial & Channel at Schneider Electric. “Integrating SpaceLogic KNX with Samsung SmartThings expands how customers can manage their connected devices, personalize their automation experience and gain greater visibility into energy usage across homes and buildings.”

Centralizing Energy and Commercial Building Management

Managing energy and building systems across multiple commercial locations has traditionally meant navigating a fragmented landscape of products from different manufacturers, siloed data, and disconnected controls, leaving facility managers with no single view of what’s happening across their portfolio.

The SpaceLogic KNX integration with SmartThings Pro enables facility managers to monitor and manage energy consumption for multiple commercial locations through centralized dashboards. SpaceLogic KNX devices can now be integrated into SmartThings Pro to monitor lighting, blinds, HVAC, occupancy, and energy consumption across commercial spaces.

Centralizing Connected Home Control

Smart home technology has delivered remarkable capability, but managing it has often meant juggling a growing number of separate apps, incompatible systems, and devices that don’t talk to each other. For homeowners, home builders, and residential contractors, that fragmentation has been one of the biggest barriers to realizing the full potential of connected home investments.

But now, the integration enables the management of SpaceLogic KNX solutions and other connected home products within the SmartThings application. This gives homeowners a more centralized way to control connected devices like smart appliances and electronics like TVs, simplifying day-to-day management of comfort, lighting, and household energy use.