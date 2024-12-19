Irish Falconer Names His Falcon “Saudi 2034” at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

Riyadh: Dec 19th, 2024: Irish falconer John Burnside expressed his delight at participating in the international rounds of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2024, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh. The festival, which runs until December 19, brings together falconers from around the world in a celebration of cultural heritage.

Though his falcon, named Saudi 2034, did not win the prestigious King Abdulaziz Cup, Burnside described the experience as a valuable opportunity to gain experience for future competitions. He expressed pride in taking part in what he called a unique event that reflects the deep-rooted traditions of Saudi heritage.

Burnside, who has spent several years working in the conservation of the houbara bustard—a bird highly favored by falconers as prey—shared how his work led to a growing passion for falcons and falconry. Living in Riyadh and interacting with local falconers further deepened his appreciation for this ancient practice.

Explaining the name of his falcon, Saudi 2034, Burnside said it was inspired by Saudi Arabia’s historic achievement of securing the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. He expressed his pride in witnessing a milestone event that many nations aspired to host.

The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, offering over 36 million SAR in prizes for its Al-Melwah and Al-Mazayeen competitions, features 138 rounds of fierce competition. Alongside the competitions, the festival includes attractions such as the “Future Falconer” pavilion and a falconry history museum. Through these events, the Saudi Falcons Club aims to preserve the role of falcons in Saudi identity, pass down the traditions of breeding and training falcons to future generations, celebrate shared cultural heritage, and attract visitors to explore the rich legacy of falconry.