Jaideep Mirchandani on Managing Pilot Fatigue

The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) proposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were initially set to be implemented in 2024. However, following a request for an extension from India’s major airlines, the implementation has been postponed to July 2025. The primary concern raised by the airlines is that the swift adoption of the new rules would necessitate hiring and training a significantly higher number of pilots, which they claim is unfeasible within such a short timeframe.

Meanwhile, global aviation leader Sky One’s group chairman, Jaideep Mirchandani, believes that delaying the FDTL rules could hinder India’s ambitious growth targets for its civil aviation sector. He emphasized the importance of pilot well-being, warning that increased fatigue poses serious safety risks, as evidenced by recent incidents.

Mr Mirchandani was referring to the tragic demise of Captain Himanil Kumar, who collapsed and died at Delhi Airport in 2023 while training to fly the airline’s Boeing 777 fleet. Another incident occurred the same year when Captain Manoj Subramanyam, a 40-year-old IndiGo pilot, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest just minutes before his flight from Nagpur.

“Such fatal incidents were major triggers that prompted urgent action from the DGCA to modify the 2019 FDTL regulations. The new rules include additional rest for pilots, revised night duty regulations and directives for airlines to submit pilot fatigue reports. It was also proposed to increase weekly rest periods for flight crews from 36 hours to 48 hours,” says Mr Mirchandani. He adds that even in countries with strict regulations to limit flight durations and ensure sufficient rest, addressing pilot fatigue remains a major challenge. “For India, where air travel demand is surging and major fleet expansions are planned, implementing the updated FDTL regulations well in time is essential to ensure work-life balance and tackle fatigue-related concerns. Otherwise, there is a risk of pilots migrating from the domestic workforce to global markets that offer better compensation, career benefits and progression,” says Mr Mirchandani. Meanwhile, leading airlines in India are urging the aviation safety regulator to establish a Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) framework. “The airlines want a system that provides flexibility and monitoring while addressing safety concerns related to fatigue before fully adopting the revised FDTL rules. They may also have apprehensions about hiring and training pilots within a short timeframe,” adds Mr Mirchandani.

He further says that managing pilot fatigue requires a detailed and multi-pronged approach, involving not just regulatory measures but also the input and cooperation of the entire aviation community.