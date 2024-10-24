KAI India Unveils ‘Namaste Samurai’ advertising Campaign, Celebrating Japanese Precision

New Delhi, October 24, 2024 – KAI India, a leader in premium kitchenware, is excited to announce the launch of its new advertising campaign, ‘Namaste Samurai.’ This innovative campaign features Rajesh U. Pandya, MD, KAI India, as the face of the brand, representing the precision and craftsmanship that the brand is known for.

The ‘Namaste Samurai’ campaign showcases KAI’s premium Japan Prime range of kitchen knives, emphasizing their cutting-edge design, 100% stainless steel blades, and strong grip handles. The campaign blends modern product innovation with a unique visual that captures attention—Rajesh U. Pandya wears a traditional samurai-inspired look, symbolizing precision and strength, two attributes that define KAI products.