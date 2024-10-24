Actor and Chef Ranveer Brar’s Expert Take on French Toast Sparks Culinary Conversations

As storytelling became a staple part of his recipes, Actor and Chef Ranveer Brar is also making globally renowned dishes locally palatable. International chefs and food content creators are also taking cognisance of these innovative recipes. One such take by Ranveer Brar was an eggless French toast, to which Chef Brian Tsao and celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver reacted during the former’s YouTube show Pro Chef.

The video, ‘Chef Ranveer Brar SCHOOLS Jamie Oliver on FRENCH TOAST,’ sparked widespread interest. Chef Brar dove into the finer details of French toast preparation in his calm and composed style. However, the catch was that the French toast he was preparing would be eggless. This unusual decision made Chefs Brian Tsao and Jamie Oliver sceptical but intrigued as it is much easier to go with eggs.

In the video, Chef Brar emphasised key elements such as flavour, technique, and texture, enriching the conversation about the beloved comfort food. He replaced eggs with cream, powdered sugar, melted butter, and flour for binding, offering an expert breakdown of the techniques while comparing them to traditional methods. The two reacting chefs remarked that Chef Brar doesn’t leave any stone unturned and explained his choices in detail.

Likewise, when Chef Brar left the skin of the banana while caramelising it, Chefs Brian and Jamie Oliver noticed how it was clever as the banana then became easier to handle. Chef Jamie Oliver further remarked that it’s a new cheat code he has learnt.

When Brar finally plated and presented the dish, Chef Brian Tsao said, “Taking a classic, putting a spin on it but he’s still keeping it simple and clearly it looks delicious,” while Chef Jamie Oliver added, “It’s not traditional French toast; it’s better.”

The reaction video, an interaction between the three chefs, though indirect, underscores the value of cross-cultural learning in the culinary world. It has stirred discussion among foodies and culinary professionals, highlighting how chefs can blend creativity and tradition in their cooking. It also further highlighted how one can go beyond authenticity to adapt recipes to suit local tastes, bringing a rich cultural perspective and reflecting the global variations of this popular dish.

Link to the video: https://youtu.be/lBvQCCy4Baw?si=vVcJUaQYNh1OixbD