Over 3,200 Children Participate in Telangana’s Largest Mental Mathematics Championship

Hyderabad, July 12: More than 3,200 children aged between 5 and 14 years from across Telangana participated in the 22nd Telangana Regional Prodigy Championship 2026, organised by SIP Abacus, one of India’s leading children’s skill development organisations and a six-time Limca Book of Records holder. Held at Classic Convention Three, Shamshabad, the event is regarded as one of Telangana’s largest Mental Mathematics championships.

The championship was inaugurated by Pannuru Prabhakar, Principal, ARCA Global International School, in the presence of Dinesh Victor, Founder and Managing Director, SIP Academy India.

Addressing the gathering, Pannuru Prabhakar highlighted the timeless significance of Mathematics by quoting the renowned Sanskrit verse:

“Yathā śikhā mayūrāṇāṁ nāgānāṁ maṇayo yathā, tadvad vedāṅgaśāstrāṇāṁ gaṇitaṁ mūrdhani sthitam.” Explaining its meaning, he said, “Just as the crest is the most distinguished feature of a peacock and the jewel is the most prized possession of a cobra, Mathematics occupies the highest position among all sciences and branches of knowledge. Ancient India recognised the importance of Mathematics centuries ago, and its relevance remains undiminished even in the era of Artificial Intelligence.”

Speaking on “Abacus Training in the Age of AI,” Dinesh Victor challenged the common misconception that children no longer need mental arithmetic because computers and Artificial Intelligence can perform calculations instantly.

“The reality is exactly the opposite. AI can provide answers, but Abacus training develops the mind that asks the right questions. AI gives information; Abacus builds brain power,” he said.

He explained that Abacus training strengthens concentration, memory, visualisation, analytical thinking and processing speed—fundamental human abilities that technology cannot replace.

“As AI becomes smarter, Mathematics becomes more important than ever. Artificial Intelligence can automate calculations, but it cannot replace reasoning, judgement, creativity or critical thinking. These are the skills children will need to succeed in the future,” he added. Echoing the same view, Pannuru Prabhakar said, “AI makes calculations easier; Abacus makes thinking stronger. The objective of Abacus education is not merely faster arithmetic but training the brain to focus, process information rapidly and think systematically.”

He observed that in an AI-driven world, children require strong logical reasoning and mental discipline to evaluate information critically and determine whether an answer truly makes sense.

Highlighting the growing challenge of digital distractions, Dinesh Victor said today’s children are growing up surrounded by screens, instant answers and shrinking attention spans.

“Abacus training provides a powerful cognitive workout that enhances concentration, memory retention, visualisation, confidence, numerical ability and overall academic performance,” he said.

Drawing a powerful analogy, he remarked, “AI is like a high-speed vehicle. Abacus helps build a better driver. A powerful machine is useful only when guided by a well-trained mind. In the age of AI, the ability to think will be more valuable than the ability to calculate.”

Concluding his address, he said, “AI may replace manual calculations, but it cannot replace a well-trained mind. That is why Abacus remains relevant—and perhaps more important than ever—in the age of Artificial Intelligence.”

One of the championship’s most anticipated attractions was the Concentration Round, conducted immediately after the main competition.

Unlike conventional examinations that demand complete silence, this innovative challenge required children to solve complex mental arithmetic problems while loud music played in the background. Participants sang, danced, moved around and continued solving calculations with remarkable speed and accuracy.

The exercise tested the children’s ability to maintain focus and concentration despite continuous distractions—a cognitive skill that is becoming increasingly valuable in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world.

The Regional Prodigy Championship is SIP Abacus’s flagship annual competition, providing young learners with a platform to demonstrate the concentration, memory, speed, accuracy and analytical abilities developed through years of Abacus and Mental Mathematics training.

The record participation at this year’s championship reflects the growing recognition among parents and educators that while Artificial Intelligence can perform calculations, developing strong thinking skills, logical reasoning and mental discipline remains essential for children’s future success.