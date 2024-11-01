Kolor Champ ’24 – a Grand Showcase of Artistic Talent Across India held

Hyderabad, November 01, 2024: Kolor Champ ’24 , a unique and a Grand Showcase of Artistic Talent Across India held in Hyderabad this weekend at SR Classic Convention in Shamshabad.

Amit Krishn Gulati , an award-winning industrial designer, entrepreneur and educator and visiting faculty at the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad, School of Planning & Architecture (SPA) Delhi, and Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) Delhi was the chief guest and inaugurated it. He is also the co-founder of Incubis – one of India’s pioneering Architecture & Design companies.

Addressing the students, nearly 2000, the participants, their parents and Global Art staff he said there is no right or wrong in art. Art is always right. Art is an important skill. It makes people happy. Art makes difficult things easy to learn. He gave an example of comics which make a story interesting to follow. A picture makes a difficult thing easy.

Critical Thinking, Problem solving skills, Design Thinkings, Creativity are the new age skills. These skills give you a cutting edge. They will differentiate you from the rest of the crowd. Sharpen minds, problem solving minds are the most sought after now. These skills will be the future. Rote learning, rule-based learning will be things of the past. We don’t need intellectual coolies. Such works will be done by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. We need such skills which computers can’t do. Survival of our country will depend on our human creativity. Creative enough IT folks will develop new products, technologists invent new chips. Being distinctive and unique, having a competitive advantage will help you survive in the competitive world, he said.

Amit unveiled the competitive sheet and announced the commencement of the competition. The participants aged 5 to 15 had to draw a painting, a creative drawing, or their imagination of the topic which was announced on the spot. The topic was “one dream of mine which I wish comes true”. The children had painted on the theme. The competition went on for one-hour forty five minutes to two hours forty five minutes depending on the different levels of the participants.

The 17th National Competition—Kolor Champ ’24, a grand showcase of Artistic Talent saw participants from seven Indian states and cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Delhi, Jaipur, an

Globalart program aims to develop the artistic and creative potential of children.

The event came to Hyderabad second time after a gap of several years.

Dinesh Victor, Founder & MD of SIP Academy India, the force behind Globalart in India said they trained 95000 students in art since 2005. Currently we train 11000 students across 145 centers in seven states, he shared. The art is a creative expression, he added. He urged kids to think differently and choose different things in life.

Ajin Thong, Co-Founder & COO of Globalart Worldwide from Malaysia, who has also served as the chief trainer of Globalart Worldwide for 21 years also graced the inaugural of the competition told the participants to think and grow creatively.

This is an event showcasing the innovative minds of India’s next generation. The children’s creativity will flow spontaneously as they compete live, weaving their imaginative ideas into artistic masterpieces, he added.

WWF featured Globalart children’s works in campaigns for Save the Tiger and Climate Change. The works of the children are also displayed at the 2nd World Ministerial Conference with delegates from 13 countries in Bali, Indonesia, earning Globalart certificates of appreciation. The competition also holds a Limca Book of Records.