Kuklah’s New School Sets a New Standard for Sustainability in Education

When relentless rains swept through Himachal Pradesh in 2023, Government Primary School Kuklah in Mandi district was completely washed away. The school, which originally comprised seven classrooms, two toilets, and a kitchen for the Mid-Day Meal programme, served 35 students and had a staff of five, including two support members.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, the school remained non-operational for 10 days. Determined to continue their children’s education, the local community and school staff arranged for makeshift classes in a village temple.

Kishan Chand, a resident of Kuklah gram panchayat, recalls the difficult transition: “With our school gone, our children had no choice but to study in the local temple. The space was cramped, and the lack of proper facilities made it hard for them to concentrate on their lessons. It was a struggle every day.”

The loss of the school was more than the loss of a building – it disrupted a safe space where children learned, played, and built their future. Understanding the gravity of the situation, SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society), with the support of PwC India Foundation, stepped in – not just to rebuild, but to create a school that would be stronger, more sustainable, and better suited to the region’s needs.

Duni Chand, the head of GPS Kuklah: “For the past one and a half years, our students have been studying in the village temple, struggling in a difficult environment. When the SEEDS team visited our school, they immediately saw the need to reconstruct it. They worked with PwC India Foundation to start the work. Now, our children have a proper space to continue their education.”

The newly constructed school integrates child-friendly architecture with environmentally conscious construction techniques. Designed with long-term resilience in mind, it features modern classrooms, improved sanitation facilities, and access to clean drinking water. Special attention was given to creating a safe, secure, and dignified learning environment.

Semi-open learning spaces were incorporated to complement the hilltop climate, ensuring shaded areas and maximizing natural light and ventilation for an energy-efficient setting.

One of the standout features of the new school is its shallow dome construction technique on the ground floor roof. By replacing steel and concrete with brick, the design significantly reduces the building’s carbon footprint, cuts down construction costs, and shortens the overall construction timeline.

On the first floor, large windows replace conventional walls, allowing adjustable natural lighting and improved airflow. The North light roof design optimizes diffused daylight, ensuring a bright yet soft illumination throughout the day.

Additionally, low sill heights keep students visually connected to the outdoors, creating an environment where they feel comfortable and learn better.

Beyond just rebuilding the school, the project became a community-driven effort. Over 90% of the workforce involved in construction was sourced locally, providing immediate employment and strengthening community engagement.

Champa Kumari, a School Management Committee member whose daughter attends the school, speaks about the community’s involvement:

“The villagers were also involved in various activities during the school construction project. This school belongs to us all, and we took ownership of rebuilding it. The sense of community extended beyond just construction work. As the building was taking shape, the construction team and community observed Diwali, while students celebrated Children’s Day on the campus even as work continued. These moments of joy reassured both the community and the students that progress was being made and the school would soon be functional.”

The initiative also supported the regional economy by sourcing materials and services from local businesses, reinforcing the importance of sustainable, community-led development. Today, 53 students, including 24 boys and 29 girls, have access to a safe, well-equipped learning environment—one that will stand resilient in the face of future climate challenges.

As India continues to face climate-related challenges, the demand for disaster-resilient and sustainable schools is more urgent than ever. Dr. Manu Gupta, Co-founder of SEEDS, emphasizes the critical role of education in post-disaster recovery: