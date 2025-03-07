e.l.f. Launches Multi-year Sponsorship with National Women’s Soccer League in Ongoing Leveling of the Playing Field

OAKLAND, Calif., March 07, 2025 –e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), and the National Women’s Soccer League, LLC (NWSL), today announce e.l.f. Cosmetics as the Official Makeup and Skin Care Partner of the NWSL.

e.l.f. is the first beauty sponsor for the NWSL, the premier women’s professional soccer league. e.l.f and NWSL are a powerful pairing, inspiring dreams, creating fandoms and building a culture rooted in positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. This sponsorship reflects an ongoing dedication to democratize access for women in sports by using e.l.f.’s platform to champion Empowered.Legendary.Females. and create a space to amplify their voices and unlock their full potential.

e.l.f. is coming in at a time when soccer in the U.S. is experiencing dynamic growth, underscoring its global popularity and cultural significance. The NWSL continues to expand, with average attendance surpassing 11,000 per match in 2024 and viewership numbers climbing steadily. *

However, by age 14, many girls are dropping out of sports at two times the rate of boys due to lack of access, social stigmas, a decreased quality of experience, cost and a lack of positive role models. ** By empowering women in sports, e.l.f. and NWSL can inspire the next generation of leaders across industries, demonstrating that supporting women in sports is an investment in the future of leadership across all sectors.

“Of the few women who make it to C-Suite, 94% of them played sports. Access to sports provides leadership and life lessons needed later in life. The next generation can only dream bigger and reach higher if they have a firm starting point. Our partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is that gateway to opportunities,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Soccer’s global momentum is unstoppable. In the U.S. specifically, soccer attracts the youngest, most inclusive and diverse fanbase, with 54% under age 45 and 40% fans of color. By breaking barriers and connecting communities with the NWSL, e.l.f. furthers its mission to democratize access for every eye, lip and face. We help level the playing field so everyone wins.”

On a shared mission to inspire the next generation of changemakers, e.l.f. and NWSL will partner on the ‘Glow for Glory Contest’, hosting an open tryout in key NWSL markets to clear the path for young talent to develop, grow and kick the e.l.f.ing conversation about diverse, inclusive and equitable playing fields into high gear.

e.l.f. is the Presenting Partner of the NWSL Challenge Cup for the next three seasons, through 2027.

“We are thrilled to welcome e.l.f. into the NWSL family of premier, world-class brand partners,” said Julie Haddon, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, NWSL. “Both e.l.f. and the NWSL are united by a shared passion for harnessing the explosive momentum and growth of our league to attract and engage audiences as we head into the 2025 season. We are looking forward to collaborating with the extraordinary e.l.f. team to elevate the Challenge Cup to unprecedented heights and create impactful, dynamic marketing programs that empower our athletes beyond the pitch.”

Billie Jean King Enterprises represented e.l.f. in these negotiations along with Footballco, the home of INDIVISA, a media brand dedicated exclusively to women’s soccer and an official media partner of the NWSL. Footballco will lead activations on behalf of e.l.f. across digital, social and experiential channels.

A strong voice for women’s empowerment, e.l.f. also supported the Billie Jean King Cup, Kendall Coyne Schofield and the Professional Women’s Hockey League, Indy 500 driver Katherine Legge, Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis and other barrier-breaking women.