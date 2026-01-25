Kutai Mulawarman Kingdom Signs Key MoU with Indian Entrepreneur Dr. Bhargav Mallappa

Indonesia / India, Jan 25: The Investor Gathering of the Kutai Mulawarman Kingdom and the Indonesia Capital Authority (INGA 2026), held on Saturday at the Nusantara Capital Authority (IKN), concluded with the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian entrepreneur Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, positioning India as a central partner in the initiative’s cross-border growth strategy.

The MoU was a key outcome of the high-level gathering, which brought together royal dignitaries, international investors, business leaders, and representatives from Southeast Asia and India to strengthen long-term cooperation in entrepreneurship, investment, and community-led economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa said, “This MoU represents a meaningful step toward building a structured bridge between India and Southeast Asia. Our shared focus on entrepreneurship, wellness-driven businesses, and sustainable growth creates strong potential for long-term collaboration that benefits communities across borders.”

Earlier, Dr. Christian Kingsley Gokwee King of Malaysia outlined the broader vision of INGA 2026, describing it as a global entrepreneurial platform with India at its core, supported by partners from the United States, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian nations. He emphasized collaboration in cross-border business, social e-commerce, and holistic development encompassing wealth creation, wellness, and spiritual well-being.

The programme included an opening prayer led by His Most Noble Highness Sripaduka Prince Adipati & Prof. Dr. H. Andi Bustam Salam, followed by a strategic briefing from the Deputy for Investment. Participants later undertook a guided tour of key development sites within the Nusantara Capital Authority area and engaged in focused discussions on investment opportunities and development progress.

With the MoU signed with Dr. Bhargav Mallappa as its central highlight, INGA 2026 reinforced the Kutai Mulawarman Kingdom’s intent to deepen India–Southeast Asia economic ties and translate dialogue into actionable partnerships.