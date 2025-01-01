Let’s ring out the old and ring in the new

By Birbal Jha

Delhi, 1.1.2025: A new year brings with it new possibilities and challenges, too. Over time, we’ll be faced with certain challenges even though we won’t be willing to. That’s a natural phenomenon. We need to deal with them willingly or unwillingly. Moreover, we must be willing to see every possibility telling us to grab the opportunity.

A good saying goes like this: “Every man is the architect of his own fortune.” In other words, your own actions, reactions, decisions and resolutions determine what your life will be like.

Admittedly, each of us has the potential to design and modify our own future, ensuring that our journey is one of progress, success, and happiness. The new year is the time when we all reflect on the past, learn from it, and then take that knowledge to shape a better future.

With the new year in, we are on the threshold of doing something new, and can add to our life what we had not done in the past. Hence, let’s take the lessons from the past year—both the successes and the setbacks—and use them as stepping stones to a brighter tomorrow.

Ringing in the new year isn’t just celebrating the passage of time—it’s about transformation. It is about expectation. It is about taking the initiative. It is all about doing something and redefining yourself.

Life is constantly evolving and changing fast. We need to align ourselves with the pace of time and changes it brings with it. Don’t risk being left behind. Do you want to be the one who is stuck in the past, and rue the day that you didn’t act upon what you were supposed to. It is not advisable to risk being sidelined by time itself.

Now, let me talk about one of the most important aspects of what you can do in days ahead. It is about fresh-skilling and upskilling. There are opportunities galore. New opportunities are emerging for skilled individuals. Our government is signing agreements with foreign countries to open up new avenues for employment notwithstanding the fact that the job market in the public sector is shrinking. But on the global scale, it’s growing.

Take, for instance, Germany—a country that is now offering work visas to as many as 90,000 skilled workers in various sectors. This is a golden opportunity for all of you who are looking to step up and take charge of your future. What is required from you is to grab this opportunity. First and foremost, you need to gain specialized skills in a particular sector. The second—and most crucial—requirement is proficiency in English.

You see, English is the Lingua franca of the world. It is the global language of communication, and whether you’re working in Germany, Japan, or the United States, English will be the bridge that connects you to the world in terms of communications.

In today’s world, the youth are no longer confined to their villages or small towns. The opportunities are boundless. You have the chance to work in global cities, to travel, to meet people from different cultures, and to create a career that is truly international. But this won’t happen by itself. You need to invest in yourself. You need to burn the midnight oil to taste success, pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone. You’ll see your efforts will see the light of the day.

“The early bird catches the worm.” It is an old saying but all time relevant. Hence, the earlier you start working towards your goals, the quicker you will realize them.

It is essential to understand the global skills required today. You will be placed on a safer and better pedestal with domain skills coupled with proficiency in English. Don’t be driven by some political and prejudiced social mindsets that question the necessity of English. Some jingoistic people argue that English is an alien language. They frown upon it. But the fact is that in the modern world, English is no longer just an option—it is a necessity. Chase it and embrace it.

India adopted a three-language formula introduced way back in 1963. And in that framework, English has always been a compulsory language. This is not just for education; English is a crucial tool for accessing global markets and opportunities.

It’s terrible that Bihar is the only state in India where pupils can pass their 10th board examinations without learning English. As a result, many pupils fail to prioritise language learning during their schooling and formative years.

However, the moment they step into the professional world, they realize that English holds the key to their career orientation and growth. It becomes a critical factor for securing employment, for building networks, and for thriving in a globalized world. English isn’t just a language; it is a link language that connects us to the world. Moreover, English is a skill now.

My advice is simple: Choose a sector, become an expert in it, and work relentlessly towards achieving excellence. But that’s not all. Along with technical expertise, you must also ensure that your communication skills, particularly in English, are top-notch. This is the foundation upon which you will build your professional success.

Take Swami Vivekananda’s advice: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.” These words should be your guiding light. Don’t just make resolutions—stick to them. Let us ring out the old and ring in the new with a renewed sense of purpose and determination. Let’s strive to thrive.