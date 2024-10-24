MakeMyTrip Reports Impressive 26.5% YoY Revenue Growth in Q2 FY25

National, October 24, 2024 (NASDAQ: MMYT) — MakeMyTrip Limited, India’s leading travel service provider, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024 as attached herewith and available at  and on our website .

Business & Financial Highlights | Q2 FY25
 

Q2 FY25

($ Million)

 Q2 FY24

($ Million)

 YoY Change (Constant

Currency)
Gross Bookings 2,257.2 1,839.7 24.3%
Revenue as per IFRS 211.0 168.7 26.5%
Adjusted Margin
Air Ticketing 96.0 80.3 21.1%
Hotels and Packages 90.7 75.7 21.4%
Bus Ticketing 27.1 21.8 25.6%
Others 16.4 11.0 51.0%
Results from Operating Activities 26.1 6.7
Adjusted Operating Profit (also

referred to as Adjusted EBIT)

 37.5 28.2
Profit for the period 17.9 2.0

Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said,

“We are pleased to have achieved sustained growth in a seasonally slow quarter. Our unwavering focus on innovation, powered by advanced technology to deliver a differentiated customer experience, has been a key driver of this progress. We continue to be positive about the long-term outlook of India’s travel and tourism market and stay committed to further accelerating efforts to expand our supply partnerships and deepen engagement with our customers.”

