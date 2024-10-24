MakeMyTrip Reports Impressive 26.5% YoY Revenue Growth in Q2 FY25

National, October 24, 2024 (NASDAQ: MMYT) — MakeMyTrip Limited, India’s leading travel service provider, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024 as attached herewith and available at and on our website .
Business & Financial Highlights | Q2 FY25
|Q2 FY25
($ Million)
|Q2 FY24
($ Million)
|YoY Change (Constant
Currency)
|Gross Bookings
|2,257.2
|1,839.7
|24.3%
|Revenue as per IFRS
|211.0
|168.7
|26.5%
|Adjusted Margin
|Air Ticketing
|96.0
|80.3
|21.1%
|Hotels and Packages
|90.7
|75.7
|21.4%
|Bus Ticketing
|27.1
|21.8
|25.6%
|Others
|16.4
|11.0
|51.0%
|Results from Operating Activities
|26.1
|6.7
|Adjusted Operating Profit (also
referred to as Adjusted EBIT)
|37.5
|28.2
|Profit for the period
|17.9
|2.0
Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said,
“We are pleased to have achieved sustained growth in a seasonally slow quarter. Our unwavering focus on innovation, powered by advanced technology to deliver a differentiated customer experience, has been a key driver of this progress. We continue to be positive about the long-term outlook of India’s travel and tourism market and stay committed to further accelerating efforts to expand our supply partnerships and deepen engagement with our customers.”