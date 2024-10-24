MakeMyTrip Reports Impressive 26.5% YoY Revenue Growth in Q2 FY25

National, October 24, 2024 (NASDAQ: MMYT) — MakeMyTrip Limited, India’s leading travel service provider, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024 as attached herewith and available at and on our website .

Business & Financial Highlights | Q2 FY25



Q2 FY25 ($ Million) Q2 FY24 ($ Million) YoY Change (Constant Currency) Gross Bookings 2,257.2 1,839.7 24.3% Revenue as per IFRS 211.0 168.7 26.5% Adjusted Margin Air Ticketing 96.0 80.3 21.1% Hotels and Packages 90.7 75.7 21.4% Bus Ticketing 27.1 21.8 25.6% Others 16.4 11.0 51.0% Results from Operating Activities 26.1 6.7 Adjusted Operating Profit (also referred to as Adjusted EBIT) 37.5 28.2 Profit for the period 17.9 2.0

Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said,