Mangoticons Spark Joy and Social Buzz at The Great Indian Summer Carnival

Mumbai, June 6: The Great Indian Summer Carnival currently underway across Mumbai Airport, transforming transit spaces into interactive destinations that blend entertainment, nostalgia and social sharing. If you’re travelling through Mumbai this summer, don’t be surprised if your social feed starts filling up with cheerful mango avatars. The Mangoticons.are becoming one of the season’s most talked-about photo moments for people of all age groups.

As part of the ongoing Great Indian Summer Carnival at Mumbai Airport’s T1 and T2 terminals, passengers are stopping by a vibrant new interactive installation inspired by India’s favourite summer fruit and the playful energy of nostalgic pop culture, the experience combines technology, nostalgia and self-expression. Visitors simply stand in front of the digital screen where animated Mangoticons mirror their expressions in real time, creating personalised mango-inspired avatars. A quick QR code scan allows passengers to instantly download and share their unique creation. The installation is housed within a larger Boombox-themed experience that pays tribute to the iconic MTV era, complete with bright colours, retro-inspired aesthetics and feel-good summer vibes.

Also drawing attention is a vibrant Box TV-inspired installation that transports visitors back to the early 2000s. Featuring bold colours, retro design cues and playful visual elements, the set-up celebrates an era that continues to resonate with millennials and Gen Z audiences alike. Children can also unleash their creativity by participating in the creative art workshop.

For travellers looking to add a fun pit stop to their airport journey, the activation offers a light-hearted moment before take-off and perhaps a new profile picture.

Whether you’re a mango lover, a Y2K enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable airport moment, the Mangoticons are proving to be one of this summer’s most cheerful travel discoveries.

Where:

Mumbai Airport – T1 & T2

What to Look Out For:

Interactive Mangoticon experience

Boombox-inspired summer installation

Retro Box TV photo-op

Instant downloadable personalised images

Summer-themed interactive experiences

Perfect For: Content creators, families, nostalgia lovers, summer travellers and anyone looking for a fun pre-flight photo opportunity.