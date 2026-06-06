Dynamic Terahertz Wavefront Control Using Stretchable Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube-Based Metasurfaces

The terahertz (THz) frequency regime, sitting between microwaves and infrared light, has long promised revolutionary advances in wireless communication, security imaging, and non-destructive sensing. A key roadblock, however, has been the lack of compact, dynamically tunable components capable of manipulating THz beams on demand. While metasurfaces ultrathin arrays of subwavelength resonators have enabled unprecedented control over electromagnetic waves, the vast majority remain static after fabrication, severely limiting their utility in dynamic real-world scenarios.

In a new paper published in Light: Advanced Manufacturing, a team of scientists, led by Professor Yan Zhang from Capital Normal University (China), in close collaboration with researchers from Beijing Jiaotong University, the Moscow Center for Advanced Studies, the Prokhorov General Physics Institute of RAS, the University of Otago, Harbin Institute of Technology, and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, have demonstrated a novel solution: stretchable THz metasurfaces built from single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) film on silicone substrate that enable dynamic wavefront control through simple mechanical deformation. These researchers summarize their investigations: