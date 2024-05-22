Bengaluru, May 22, 2024: Mantri Square Mall, Bengaluru, wrapped up its highly anticipated K-pop concert with a sensational performance by South Korean singer and composer Aoora, alongside DJ Fridayyy. The event, held on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 7:00 PM, captivated the audience and left the Gen Z crowd in a frenzy.

The concert was a resounding success, drawing an enthusiastic crowd that was mesmerized by the electrifying performance. Aoora, known for his dynamic stage presence and musical prowess, delivered an unforgettable show that kept the audience engaged from start to finish. DJ Fridayyy added to the excitement, creating an exhilarating atmosphere that resonated with fans of all ages.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our K-pop concert featuring the incredible Aoora and DJ Fridayyy. The energy and enthusiasm of the audience were truly remarkable, and this event has set a new standard for live entertainment at Mantri Square Mall. We are grateful to everyone who attended and contributed to making this night unforgettable” says Kamakshi Mantri, Chief Strategy officer, Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd.

Mantri Square Mall’s K-pop concert has set a new benchmark for live entertainment in Bengaluru, showcasing the global appeal of K-pop music and its ability to unite diverse audiences. The mall’s management expressed their gratitude to all attendees and performers for making the event a grand success.