Mumbai, May 22, 2024: In an increasing trend of achievement in Mumbai’s real estate sector, JP Infra has set a new benchmark by delivering over 2000 fully completed units, well before the deadline in their prestigious gated community North Garden City at Mira Road. The project, symbolizing the epitome of modern living, has received Occupation Certificate (OC) for two of its prominent projects, Alexa, and Aviva, much before the RERA timelines. Improvising on previously set benchmarks, till date, approximately 6000 units have been delivered, further solidifying JP Infra’s position as one of the fastest growing real estate developers in the industry.

Originally scheduled for completion in December 2025 for “Alexa” and December 2026 for “Aviva”, the accelerated completion of these projects demonstrates the group’s focused dedication to delivery, efficiency, and customer happiness. For those who invest their hard-earned money in under construction projects, there can’t be more delight than to see that dream come true much before the promised date. The delivery of these homes before time reinforces the company’s reputation for preceding project delivery timelines.

Mr. Shubham Jain, Managing Director of JP Infra, shared his thoughts on this remarkable achievement: “Delivering these homes ahead of the scheduled date is not just fulfilling a promise, but it is also a significant milestone for our organization. This early delivery reflects our ability to deliver and our focused commitment to our customers. We’re not only providing homes but also upgrading our residents’ lifestyles by welcoming them to North Garden City, a community of modern amenities and tranquil living. For us, this early handover is not just about constructing buildings; it’s about building trust, fostering community, and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

JP Infra has consistently set the bar high with its track record of timely approvals and completing projects ahead of time, including developments like Eminence, Atria, Elara, Estella, Euphoria, Barcelona, and Imperia. These projects, completed well in advance of their RERA deadlines, stand as a testament to JP Infra’s location agnostic unconventional approach whether it be at Andheri-Jogeshwari belt, Bhayandar, Mira Road or elsewhere.

Adding to its diverse portfolio, with the recent two new launches; Codename StarLife in Mira Road & Codename Lottery in Thane, JP Infra continues its commitment to transforming the urban landscape with meticulously planned developments that seamlessly blend lifestyle, convenience, and sustainability. With approximately 7500 units under various stages of development, this marks another significant stride towards meeting the growing demand for quality housing in Mumbai.

North Garden City is more than just a housing project; it’s a lifestyle destination in Mira Road. This expansive development combines residential spaces, clubhouses, and a plethora of amenities within a secure community setting. It caters to a broad range of lifestyle preferences, providing residential comforts, entertainment, and educational facilities, all in a unified, vibrant community.

Spread over 22 acres, North Garden City is a model of ecological harmony blended with modern lifestyle. As part of our commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness, North Garden City proudly features Miyawaki forest, enhancing biodiversity and contributing to the local ecosystem. The project boasts multiple clubhouses, over 50+ lifestyle amenities, 16 themed gardens, and a substantial green footprint with over 3000 trees, promoting a community living in harmony with nature.