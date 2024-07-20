NaMo Kendra organizes Essay Competition on PM Narendra Modi’s 74th Birthday

Essay Competition on PM Modi’s Birthday on How Modi’s Strengthened India’s Global Relations organized by NaMo Kendra

The top three winners are to be facilitated by the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi, July 20, 2024: The executive committee of the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) has announced an all-India essay competition themed “How Prime Minister Narendra Modi Strengthened India’s Global Relations ” to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday.

Professor Jasim Mohammad, Chairman of the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies, emphasized the importance of the competition, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply invested in harnessing the potential of Young India, with students being a crucial component of this vision.”

“This online essay competition aims to motivate the youth to learn about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in enhancing India’s global presence and appreciate his dedication to the nation’s progress,” he said.

He further added, “Shri Narendra Modi is not just a visionary leader but an ideology”. He has been relentlessly implementing ideas with determination and courage, continuously identifying and addressing challenges with a profound sense of purpose. His efforts have ushered in a new era in education, skill development, and the empowerment of youth.”

The winners will be awarded during the International Conclave with the presence of Hon’ble Governor of Chhattisgarh Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan as the Chief Guest of the conclave at India International Centre, New Delhi on 17th September 2024.

Dr. Daulat Ram, Co-Convenor of the online essay writing competition, noted that thousands of Indian students are expected to participate.

“The word length for essays should be 800 -1000 words in any of the 13 recognized Indian languages, including “Hindi, English, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.”, he said. CNMS will accept essays from participants from July 20, 2024 to August 30, 2024.

Nikhat Parveen, Trustee of CNMS, expressed high expectations for the competition, anticipating significant student participation. She said, the decision of the four-member jury regarding the prizes will be final,

She also informed that entries must be submitted to the Director (Establishment), CNMS Secretariat, 2/27, First Floor, Jangpura Extension, New Delhi, either by Post or Via email at namo.essay@gmail.com, modistudies@gmail.com by August 30, 2024.