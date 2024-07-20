Best Cities for Business Networking | New Study

Loopex Digital recently conducted research to identify the best cities for business networking. The study analyzed several metrics, including the number of business events, the number of co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, Speedtest Global Index, internet download speed (Wi-Fi), average hotel price for a one-night stay at a 5-star hotel, and the cost of living for a week(without rent). Data was retrieved from sources such as Numbeo, Speedtest.net, and Booking.com. The final score was based on the total number of business events, venues, and the Speedtest Global Index.

Findings summed up:

Country City Total Number of Venues Speedtest Global Index Internet Download Speed (Wi-Fi) Number of Business Events Average hotel price for one night stay 5* Cost of living for a week Composite score United Kingdom London 14,338 6 106.54 12,000 $209 $343 48.7 United States New York City 15,841 49 249.86 12,000 $511 $413 38.7 Australia Sydney 9,017 92 63.38 11,832 $134 $285 30.1 Singapore Singapore 8,124 1 284.05 1,152 $157 $277 27.7 France Paris 9,124 7 243.47 1,992 $153 $303 25.6 Switzerland Zurich 9,748 14 204.92 480 $234 $412 23.7 Germany Berlin 8,429 60 91.42 4,392 $143 $271 22.7 Netherlands Amsterdam 10,253 18 190.96 1,104 $171 $290 22.2 United Arab Emirates Dubai 10,737 4 266.36 456 $82 $271 21.4 New Zealand Auckland 9,750 24 175.06 2,016 $128 $273 21.3

London, United Kingdom, is the best city for business networking, with a composite score of 48.7. With more than 14,000 co-working spaces and 12,000 business events, London offers access to a community of like-minded individuals. Ranking sixth on the Speedtest Global Index, London provides reliable internet connectivity. Additionally, a seven-day work trip will cost around $343, making it a prime destination for networking and collaboration.

With just 10 points behind, New York City, United States, follows with a composite score of 38.7. Offering professionals a platform to connect and establish valuable connections, NYC has more than 15,000 venues and hosts 12,000 business events annually. A night’s stay at a five-star hotel here costs an average of $511.

The third city to network is Sydney, Australia, with a composite score of 30.1. While it has nearly half the number of business venues compared to the Big Apple, Sydney still hosts nearly the same number of business events, providing ample opportunities to collaborate and network. A seven-day business trip here costs $285.

Singapore ranks fourth on the list of best cities for business networking, scoring 27.7. With high-speed internet topping the Speedtest Global Index, Singapore is ideal for tech-focused professionals. Its average hotel price and weekly living cost make it an attractive destination for business travelers.

Rounding up the top five is Paris, France, with a composite score of 25.6. The city hosts almost 2000 business events this year, offering numerous opportunities to connect and establish valuable connections. Paris has an internet speed of 243.47 Mbps.

Switzerland, Zurich claims the sixth position, with a composite score of 23.7. With almost 10K co-working spaces and private offices, the city hosts 480 business events. A one-week business trip to Zurich costs approximately $412, nearly the same as in NYC.

Berlin, Germany, is the seventh-best destination for networking, with a score of 22.7. The city offers a more active environment for business events than several other cities, hosting nearly 5,000 events this year. A one-night stay in a 5-star hotel in Berlin costs an average of $143.

Following closely is Amsterdam, Netherlands, with a composite score of 22.2. Compared to previous cities, Amsterdam has more than 10,000 meeting rooms and offers high-speed internet.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ranks as the ninth city for networking, with a composite score of 21.4. The city is a strong all-rounder, with over 10,000 private offices and hosting nearly 500 business events. Dubai offers the most affordable hotel prices on the list, with a one-night stay at a 5-star hotel costing just $82.

Auckland, New Zealand, closes the list with a composite score of 21.3. The city offers more than 9,000 co-working spaces and hosts 2,016 business events. A seven-day business trip to Auckland will cost an average of $273.

The spokesperson from Loopex Digital commented on the findings, “It’s inspiring to see professionals crossing borders to expand their networks and connect with like-minded individuals. Cities like London and New York City, with their numerous business events and venues, provide excellent platforms for such opportunities. These busy centers provide a variety of networking opportunities as well as valuable cultural experiences, which can help with personal and professional development.”