Nationwide Plantation Drive to Commemorate Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas

In commemoration of the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a nationwide plantation drive, “Zara Yaad Karo Kurbani” has begun.” This initiative is aimed at honoring the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War, with a heartfelt wish for peace and remembrance of the fallen heroes.

As a tribute to India’s bravehearts, Oceanic Divas, an environment, and CSR organization, has started a nationwide initiative to plant 527 seedlings, each representing a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Kargil War. This effort was inspired by the team’s recent visit to the Kargil and Drass War Memorial, which left a deep impact on them.

During their visit to Kargil, Oceanic Divas founder Varsha Rajkhowa, along with her father, Ex-Air Force Officer Wg Cdr Atul Chandra Rajkhowa, and some locals, planted a few seedlings near Kargil airport. They also participated in a Himalayan Clean Up Drive, an initiative by an NGO in Ladakh, near the Kargil War Memorial on June 5, 2024. These activities familiarized Varsha with the terrain and brought her closer to the stories of the fallen soldiers.

The experience served as a profound reminder of the sacrifices made by India’s heroes and their families. “This visit and the initial planting near Kargil airport sparked the idea to expand the plantation drive nationwide, raising awareness about Kargil Vijay Diwas and the sacrifices of the fallen heroes,” said Varsha, who is a Climate Reality Leader, environmental engineer, international beauty queen (Miss Scuba International 2016), youth icon, social worker, and a TEDx speaker. After the first successful plantation drive near Kargil airport, the organization set out to broaden the effort nationwide, aiming to plant 527 seedlings—each representing a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice. “Our goal for this year is to plant over 20,000 seedlings under this initiative,” shared Varsha.

Through “Zara Yaad Karo Kurbani,” Oceanic Divas seeks to keep the memories of the fallen heroes alive and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten. The drive has already been executed in Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Delhi, NCR, and Goalpara (Assam). Supported by the Forest Department and veteran volunteers across India, the plantation drive is now set out to cover Jaipur, Leh, Gwalior, Bhubaneswar, Pune, and other parts of the country.

“The Soldiers do not fight for their own cause but for the safety and pride of their country and men who stand behind them.”

Jai Hind