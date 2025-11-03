Nuapada bypoll: Naveen Patnaik calls BJP govt ‘heroes in publicity, zero in performance’

Bhubaneswar, Nov 3: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Monday hit the campaign trail for the Nuapada bye-election, launching a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a massive public meeting in Komna block of Nuapada district.

The BJD supremo alleged, “The BJP formed the government in the state through ‘vote theft’. Now, it has stolen our candidate. This is a betrayal of the people of Nuapada, of the Biju Janata Dal. There is deep anger among people over this. The people of Nuapada will give a befitting reply to this betrayal through their votes.”

In his address, Patnaik also targeted the BJP government, alleging that all the development works initiated by the previous BJD government have come to a complete halt across the state under the current BJP government.

“The law-and-order situation in the state has completely collapsed, and incidents of atrocities against women have crossed all limits. Odisha, once known as a land of brotherhood and harmony, has lost its glory,” he accused.

Patnaik said that mothers under the ‘Mission Shakti’ initiative had brought about a silent revolution in Odisha. He alleged that these ‘Mission Shakti’ members under the BJP-led Odisha government were not getting any loans.

Similarly, he stated that the ‘Mission Shakti’ workers have not received their remuneration for the past eight months.

LoP Patnaik alleged, “This government is only engaged in false publicity. Heroes in publicity, but zero in performance. The current state government is not a ‘game changer’ but a name changer one, a government that merely paints over things.”

The BJD president also questioned the government over its unfulfilled promises including 300 units of free electricity, Rs 3,500 pension for all elderly people, employment to 100 youths in every panchayat, timely supply of urea fertilizer to farmers, an end to the menace of ‘Katni Chatni’, the illegal deduction during procurement of crops.

Ex-CM Patnaik urged the people of Nuapada to vote in favour of Snehangini Chhuria, the BJD candidate for the Nuapada bypolls, which is scheduled to be held on November 11.

–IANS