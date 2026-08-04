Odisha Crosses 1.9 Lakh Domestic PNG Connections; Khordha Leads Statewide Rollout

Bhubaneswar, Aug. 4: Odisha has crossed a significant milestone in the expansion of its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, with more than 1.90 lakh households now connected to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

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Responding to a question from BJD MP Sasmit Patra, the Minister said the state has made steady progress in expanding clean fuel infrastructure through projects being implemented by entities authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

According to the ministry, all 30 districts of Odisha are covered under 12 Geographical Areas (GAs) approved by PNGRB for the development of City Gas Distribution infrastructure. As of May 31, 2026, the state has recorded 1,90,551 domestic PNG connections, 159 operational CNG stations, and a pipeline network spanning 9,040 inch-kilometres.

The current progress forms part of the long-term targets set under the Minimum Work Programme (MWP), which aims to provide 9,09,582 PNG household connections, establish 247 CNG stations, and lay 14,320 inch-km of gas pipelines across Odisha by June 2033.

Khordha has emerged as the state’s frontrunner in PNG adoption, with 76,911 households connected to the network, followed by Cuttack with 37,996 connections. Other districts registering notable progress include Sundargarh (15,825), Bargarh (11,292), Jagatsinghpur (11,236), Sambalpur (8,867), Puri (8,163) and Dhenkanal (7,885).

The expansion has also reached Jharsuguda (5,235 connections), Jajpur (2,220) and Angul (1,166), while districts such as Ganjam and Balangir are in the early stages of network development with 257 and 38 domestic PNG connections, respectively. Several other districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Rayagada, are witnessing phased rollout of the CGD network.

The minister highlighted the rapid growth of Odisha’s gas infrastructure over the past four years. Domestic PNG connections have nearly tripled from 60,596 in March 2022 to over 1.90 lakh, while the number of CNG stations has increased from 34 to 159. During the same period, the gas pipeline network expanded from 2,990 inch-km to 9,040 inch-km, significantly improving access to cleaner fuel.

Among the major infrastructure hubs, Khordha has 24 operational CNG stations supported by 1,734 inch-km of gas pipelines, while Cuttack has 14 CNG stations and 945 inch-km of pipeline infrastructure.

The CGD expansion in Odisha is being undertaken by authorised companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), GAIL Gas Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, GAIL (India) Limited, and Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the rollout is progressing in accordance with PNGRB-approved project plans and timelines, with the objective of expanding access to cleaner, affordable and environmentally sustainable fuel across urban and rural Odisha.