Paakashala Launches ‘Paakashala Diaries’ Video Series to Spotlight Food Culture

Bangalore, India – Paakashala, a beloved name in Karnataka’s restaurant industry, has launched Paakashala Diaries, a first-of-its-kind video initiative that dives deep into the vibrant world of food and the incredible individuals who shape it. This pioneering project, which is truly a “never done before” concept, aims to showcase a multi-cuisine approach that reflects the diverse culinary landscape of India. Hosted by the charismatic Sihi Kahi Chandru, a celebrated figure in South Indian cinema known for his iconic role in Ganeshana Maduve, the 1st season promises an engaging exploration of Bangalore’s culinary heritage and beyond.

Unlike traditional cooking shows, Paakashala Diaries is a multi-series video project, each focusing on different aspects of the food industry. This innovative format aims to showcase various culinary contributors and their untold stories. Beyond the surface level of cooking, it delves into the very essence of food culture, exposing the inventiveness, passion, and devotion that characterise India’s illustrious culinary history.

“As a multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurant brand, Paakashala has always been about bringing diverse flavours together. Through Paakashala Diaries, we aim to pull back the curtain on the culinary world, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the dedication and passion that drive Karnataka’s food scene,” says Vyjayanti Adiga, Director of Marketing and Associate VP of Operations at Paakashala. “By sharing the stories of those behind the food, we hope to educate and inspire, shedding light on the many layers that make the food industry so dynamic.”

The first season of Paakashala Diaries consists of six episodes, each focusing on a unique aspect of Bangalore’s food scene.

1. Bangalore Female Food Bloggers

This episode dives into local female food bloggers’ journeys, challenges, and insights, offering inspiration for aspiring content creators and food enthusiasts alike.

Watch here: [https://youtu.be/_ARqyP9f8bc?si=OVb6HfRsV292u5k6 ]

2. Food Delivery Partners: Challenges, Experiences & Customer Interactions

This episode sheds light on the often-overlooked delivery partners. It explores their challenges, daily experiences, and the critical role they play in ensuring customers get their meals on time.

Watch here: [ https://youtu.be/QflY8-KpUCI?si=z-u8kdvio1Z75cZt ]

3. Bangalore Street Food Vendors

A behind-the-scenes look at the entrepreneurial spirit of Bangalore’s street food vendors, showcasing authentic local flavours and the dedication that goes into each dish.

Watch here: [ https://youtu.be/xJExPcnZ9R4?si=WqoCAQPiweK_bw_O ]

4. Legendary Restaurant Owners from Bangalore

It features iconic restaurateurs such as P Chandrashekhar Rao, founder of Rao Ideal Solution, who is known for his restaurant industry leadership. Gopady Srinivasa Rao – Owner of several popular eateries including Eshanya Street Food Café, Taaza Thindi, Mayura, Cane-O-La, Nammoora Hotel, and Arogya Ahaara. B Chandrashekhar Hebbar – President of Karnataka State Hotel Association, former President of Bruhath Bangalore Hotel Association, and owner of Anna Kuteera. Vasudeva Adiga – Founder of Paakashala and Nandi Upachar, shares his journey of creating beloved dining spaces. Arun Adiga – Owner of the iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan, a restaurant synonymous with traditional South Indian cuisine, this episode highlights the innovation and perseverance required to build successful restaurants.

Watch here: [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5YwDLDyI2w&list=PLfnJkfOhlufWXAiQNWT9nXex0xI635mko&index=4]

5. Bangalore Male Food Bloggers

This episode features male food bloggers sharing their journeys, challenges, and unique perspectives on the food blogging world.

Premieres on: 25/10/2024

6. Paakashala Staff Journeys

This episode focuses on the dedicated Paakashala staff, sharing personal stories of their work, support during challenging times like COVID-19, and the community spirit that drives Paakashala.

Premieres on: 08/11/2024

Paakashala Diaries marks the beginning of a larger vision, with multiple seasons planned, each offering fresh perspectives on the culinary world. Following the first series, Season 2 will delve into Culinary Innovation, highlighting how chefs and restaurateurs are revolutionising the food industry by merging traditional flavours with modern techniques. Season 3, titled A Day in the Life of “a chef, restauranteur, blogger etc’’. will provide an intimate look into the daily lives of key figures in the food industry, giving viewers a unique perspective on the challenges, dedication, and triumphs that shape their work. By bridging the gap between consumers and the behind-the-scenes workings of the food industry, Paakashala Diaries enriches viewers’ understanding and appreciation for the hard work that goes into every meal.

The first episode, Bangalore Female Food Bloggers is now live on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, and has already garnered over 5 million views, quickly becoming a favourite among food lovers throughout the city. As the series unfolds, viewers can look forward to exploring even more fascinating stories and personal journeys that make Bangalore’s food industry dynamic and inspiring.