Dakshayani, a 4-year-old student from Footprints Palam Vihar-Gurgaon centre, shines in NASA’s Space Place Art Challenge

New Delhi, November 05, 2024: Footprints, a renowned preschool and daycare chain and leading provider of high-quality early education and childcare services celebrates the creative achievement of one of its youngest stars, Dakshayani, a 4-year-old student from the Palam Vihar-Gurgaon center. Dakshayani recently participated in NASA’s Space Place Art Challenge for August 2024, where she created a captivating painting inspired by the ASTHROS team’s upcoming journey to Antarctica. The ASTHROS team plans to launch a high-altitude balloon equipped with a telescope to study cosmic phenomena, igniting the imaginations of young minds around the world.

In her artwork, Dakshayani brilliantly illustrated the essence of space exploration, blending the mysteries of the cosmos with her unique interpretation of the hot air balloon that will carry ASTHROS’s telescope into the stratosphere. Her participation underscores Footprints’ commitment to encouraging a nurturing and enriching environment where children can explore, create, and dream big.

Raj Singhal, Co-founder & CEO of Footprints, expressed his pride, saying, “At Footprints, we believe in nurturing curiosity and encouraging young children to think beyond boundaries. Dakshayani’s achievement is a testament to children’s creativity and enthusiasm when given the right support and inspiration. Her artwork reflects her love for art and her understanding of space, which we are immensely proud to support.”

NASA’s Space Place Art Challenge encourages young artists to engage with space science by submitting original artwork based on a monthly theme inspired by real-world space missions and phenomena. Designed to fuel curiosity and creativity, this interactive challenge invites children to explore the wonders of the cosmos through artistic expression, making complex concepts like space missions, asteroids, and distant galaxies more accessible and exciting for young minds.