Parampara Series 2024 to Feature Vibrant Performances in New Delhi

Parampara Series 2024 running from December 4, 2024, till December 6, 2024, at Kamani Auditorium will display creative presentations from renowned artists and torchbearers of their respective traditions.

With the extensive lineup of legendary artists and young icons, this three-day cultural extravaganza will exhibit a grand display of classical Indian dance and music. From enticing Kuchipudi performance by Raja Radha Reddy Repertory to Hindustani Vocals by Mahesh Kale, from technical virtuosity and precision performances in Odissi by SRJAN Ensemble to soulful Hindustani Flute recital by Rakesh Chaurasia, and from graceful Mohiniyattam by Neena Prasad & Group to Classical Music by Tal Fry, Parampara Series 2024 will enlighten the stage with a great visual spectacle.

Event Details:

Date: 04th – 06th December, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi

04th December, 2024

Raja Radha Reddy Repertory- Kuchipudi Dance

Mahesh Kale- Hindustani Vocal

05th December, 2024

SRJAN Ensemble- Odissi Dance

Rakesh Chaurasia – Hindustani Flute

06th December, 2024

Neena Prasad & group- Mohiniyattam

Tal Fry- Classical Music